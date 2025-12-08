Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Kuwait
    Posted On
    date_range 8 Dec 2025 10:16 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 8 Dec 2025 10:16 AM IST

    വാ​ഹ​നാ​പ​ക​ട​ത്തി​ൽ പ്ര​വാ​സി വ​നി​ത​ക്ക് പ​രി​ക്ക്

    വാ​ഹ​നാ​പ​ക​ട​ത്തി​ൽ പ്ര​വാ​സി വ​നി​ത​ക്ക് പ​രി​ക്ക്
    കു​വൈ​ത്ത് സി​റ്റി: ഡെ​ലി​വ​റി വാ​ഹ​നം കാ​റു​മാ​യി കൂ​ട്ടി​യി​ടി​ച്ച് പ്ര​വാ​സി വ​നി​ത​ക്ക് പ​രി​ക്ക്. കാ​ർ ഓ​ടി​ച്ച വ​നി​ത​ക്കാ​ണ് പ​രി​ക്കേ​റ്റ​ത്. ഖാ​ലി​ദി​യ പ്ര​ദേ​ശ​ത്താ​ണ് അ​പ​ക​ടം. അ​പ​ക​ട​ത്തി​ൽ ഗു​രു​ത​ര പ​രി​ക്കു​ക​ൾ സം​ഭ​വി​ച്ച സ്ത്രീ​യെ അ​ടി​യ​ന്ത​ര മെ​ഡി​ക്ക​ൽ ഉ​ദ്യോ​ഗ​സ്ഥ​ർ എ​ത്തി അ​ൽ​അ​മീ​രി ആ​ശു​പ​ത്രി​യി​ലേ​ക്ക് മാ​റ്റി.

    ഡെ​ലി​വ​റി വാ​ഹ​ന​ത്തി​ന്റെ ഡ്രൈ​വ​റെ ക​സ്റ്റ​ഡി​യി​ലെ​ടു​ത്ത് ഖാ​ലി​ദി​യ പൊ​ലീ​സ് സ്റ്റേ​ഷ​നി​ലേ​ക്ക് കൊ​ണ്ടു​പോ​യി. അ​പ​ക​ട​ത്തെക്കുറി​ച്ച് അ​ധി​കൃ​ത​ർ അ​ന്വേ​ഷ​ണം ന​ട​ത്തി​വ​രി​ക​യാ​ണ്.

    TAGS:gulfnewsKuwaitgulfnewsmalayalam
