Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
exit_to_app
exit_to_app
Posted Ondate_range 29 March 2024 4:24 AM GMT
Updated Ondate_range 29 March 2024 4:24 AM GMT
കാംവ ഇഫ്താർ സംഗമം ഇന്ന്text_fields
bookmark_border
News Summary - Iftar meet
കുവൈത്ത് സിറ്റി: കുവൈത്ത് അത്തോളി മുസ്ലിം വെൽഫെയർ അസോസിയേഷൻ (കാംവ) സംഘടിപ്പിക്കുന്ന ഇഫ്താർ സംഗമം വെള്ളിയാഴ്ച വൈകീട്ട് 4:30 മുതൽ ഫർവാനിയയിൽ ഐഡിയൽ ഓഡിറ്റോറിയത്തിൽ നടക്കും. എല്ലാ മെംബർമാരും കുടുംബസമേതം പങ്കെടുക്കണമെന്ന് സംഘാടകർ അറിയിച്ചു.
Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated
Subscribe to our Newsletter
By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.
Thank You!
Your subscription means a lot to us
Still haven't registered? Click here to Register
Next Story