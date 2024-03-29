Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightGulfchevron_rightKuwaitchevron_rightകാം​വ ഇ​ഫ്താ​ർ സം​ഗ​മം...
    Kuwait
    Posted On
    date_range 29 March 2024 4:24 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 29 March 2024 4:24 AM GMT

    കാം​വ ഇ​ഫ്താ​ർ സം​ഗ​മം ഇ​ന്ന്

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    RAMADAN 2024
    cancel

    കു​വൈ​ത്ത് സി​റ്റി: കു​വൈ​ത്ത് അ​ത്തോ​ളി മു​സ്‍ലിം വെ​ൽ​ഫെ​യ​ർ അ​സോ​സി​യേ​ഷ​ൻ (കാം​വ) സം​ഘ​ടി​പ്പി​ക്കു​ന്ന ഇ​ഫ്താ​ർ സം​ഗ​മം വെ​ള്ളി​യാ​ഴ്ച വൈ​കീ​ട്ട് 4:30 മു​ത​ൽ ഫ​ർ​വാ​നി​യ​യി​ൽ ഐ​ഡി​യ​ൽ ഓ​ഡി​റ്റോ​റി​യ​ത്തി​ൽ ന​ട​ക്കും. എ​ല്ലാ മെം​ബ​ർ​മാ​രും കു​ടും​ബ​സ​മേ​തം പ​ങ്കെ​ടു​ക്ക​ണ​മെ​ന്ന് സം​ഘാ​ട​ക​ർ അ​റി​യി​ച്ചു.

    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    TAGS:Iftar meetKuwait NewsRamadan 2024
    News Summary - Iftar meet
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X