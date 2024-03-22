Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightGulfchevron_rightKuwaitchevron_rightകോ​ഴി​ക്കോ​ട് ജി​ല്ല...
    Kuwait
    Posted On
    date_range 22 March 2024 3:38 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 22 March 2024 3:38 AM GMT

    കോ​ഴി​ക്കോ​ട് ജി​ല്ല അ​സോ​സി​യേ​ഷ​ൻ ഇ​ഫ്താ​ർ സം​ഗ​മം ഇ​ന്ന്

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    ramadan
    cancel

    കു​വൈ​ത്ത് സി​റ്റി: കു​വൈ​ത്തി​ലെ കോ​ഴി​ക്കോ​ട് ജി​ല്ല​ക്കാ​രു​ടെ കൂ​ട്ടാ​യ്മ​യാ​യ കോ​ഴി​ക്കോ​ട് ജി​ല്ല അ​സോ​സി​യേ​ഷ​ൻ സം​ഘ​ടി​പ്പി​ക്കു​ന്ന ഇ​ഫ്താ​ർ മീ​റ്റ് ​വെ​ള്ളി​യാ​ഴ്ച. ഖൈ​ത്താ​ൻ ക​മ്യൂ​ണി​റ്റി സ്കൂ​ളി​ൽ വൈ​കീ​ട്ട് അ​ഞ്ചി​ന് ആ​രം​ഭി​ക്കു​ന്ന ഇ​ഫ്താ​ർ സം​ഗ​മ​ത്തി​ൽ ഡോ. ​അ​ലി​ഫ് ഷു​ക്കൂ​ർ റ​മ​ദാ​ൻ സ​ന്ദേ​ശം കൈ​മാ​റും. സം​ഘ​ട​ന പ്ര​വ​ർ​ത്ത​ക​രും മ​റ്റു സം​ഘ​ട​ന ഭാ​ര​വാ​ഹി​ക​ളും പ​​ങ്കെ​ടു​ക്കും. ഇ​ഫ്‌​താ​ർ സം​ഗ​മ​ത്തി​ലേ​ക്ക് എ​ല്ലാ​വ​രെ​യും ക്ഷ​ണി​ക്കു​ന്ന​താ​യി അ​സോ​സി​യേ​ഷ​ൻ ഭാ​ര​വാ​ഹി​ക​ൾ അ​റി​യി​ച്ചു.

    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    TAGS:Iftar meetKuwait NewsKozhikode District Association
    News Summary - Iftar meet
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X