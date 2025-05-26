Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Kuwait
    26 May 2025 1:14 PM IST
    26 May 2025 1:14 PM IST

    ഐ.​സി.​എ​ഫ് ഗൈ​ഡ​ൻ​സ് മീ​റ്റ് സം​ഘ​ടി​പ്പി​ച്ചു

    കു​വൈ​ത്ത് സി​റ്റി: പ​ത്ത്, പ്ല​സ് ടു ​ക്ലാ​സു​ക​ൾ വി​ജ​യി​ച്ച കു​ട്ടി​ക​ൾ​ക്കാ​യി ഐ.​സി.​എ​ഫ് ഗൈ​ഡ​ൻ​സ് മീ​റ്റ് സം​ഘ​ടി​പ്പി​ച്ചു. മോ​ട്ടി​വേ​ഷ​ൻ സ്പീ​ക്ക​റും ത​ളി​പ്പ​റ​മ്പ് സ​ർ സ​യ്യി​ദ് കോ​ള​ജ് അ​സി​സ്റ്റ​ന്‍റ് പ്രൊ​ഫ​സ​റു​മാ​യ ഡോ.​സി​ദ്ദീ​ഖ് സി​ദ്ദീ​ഖി ക്ലാ​സെ​ടു​ത്തു. ഐ.​സി.​എ​ഫ് നാ​ഷ​ന​ൽ പ്ര​സി​ഡ​ന്‍റ് അ​ല​വി സ​ഖാ​ഫി തേ​ഞ്ചീ​രി അ​ധ്യ​ക്ഷ​ത വ​ഹി​ച്ചു. നാ​ഷ​ന​ൽ ഡെ​പ്യൂ​ട്ടി പ്ര​സി​ഡ​ന്‍റ് അ​ബു മു​ഹ​മ്മ​ദ് ഉ​ദ്ഘാ​ട​നം ചെ​യ്തു. നി​ര​വ​ധി വി​ദ്യാ​ർ​ഥി​ക​ളും ര​ക്ഷി​താ​ക്ക​ളും സം​ഘ​ട​നാ പ്ര​വ​ർ​ത്ത​ക​രും പ​ങ്കെ​ടു​ത്തു. റ​ഫീ​ക്ക് കൊ​ച്ച​നൂ​ർ സ്വാ​ഗ​ത​വും ശു​ഹൈ​ബ് മു​ട്ടം ന​ന്ദി​യും പ​റ​ഞ്ഞു.

    News Summary - ICF Guidance Meeting Organized
