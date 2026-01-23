Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Kuwait
    Kuwait
    Posted On
    date_range 23 Jan 2026 11:28 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 23 Jan 2026 11:28 AM IST

    ഹു​ദാ സെ​ന്റ​ർ കെ.​എ​ൻ.​എം പ​ഠ​ന ക്യാ​മ്പ് ഇ​ന്ന്

    ഹു​ദാ സെ​ന്റ​ർ കെ.​എ​ൻ.​എം പ​ഠ​ന ക്യാ​മ്പ് ഇ​ന്ന്
    കു​വൈ​ത്ത് സി​റ്റി: കു​വൈ​ത്ത് ഇ​ന്ത്യ​ൻ ഹു​ദാ സെൻറ​ർ സം​ഘ​ടി​പ്പി​ക്കു​ന്ന ത​സ്കി​യ ക്യാ​മ്പ് വെ​ള്ളി​യാ​ഴ്ച ഫ​ഹാ​ഹീ​ൽ ബ്ലോ​ക്ക് ഒ​മ്പ​തി​ലെ മ​സ്ജി​ദ് അ​ൽ ഹൂ​ത്വി​യി​ൽ ന​ട​ക്കും. വൈ​കീ​ട്ട് 5.30ന് ​ആ​രം​ഭി​ക്കു​ന്ന ക്യാ​മ്പി​ൽ അ​ർ​ഷ​ദ് സ​മാ​ൻ സ്വ​ലാ​ഹി, അ​ബി​ൻ മു​ഹ​മ്മ​ദ്‌, അ​ഹ്‌​മ​ദ്‌ പൊ​റ്റ​യി​ൽ എ​ന്നി​വ​ർ ക്ലാ​സെ​ടു​ക്കും.

    സ്ത്രീ​ക​ൾ​ക്ക് പ്ര​ത്യേ​ക സൗ​ക​ര്യ​മു​ണ്ടാ​യി​രി​ക്കും. കു​വൈ​ത്തി​ന്റെ വി​വി​ധ പ്ര​ദേ​ശ​ങ്ങ​ളി​ലി​ൽ നി​ന്ന് വാ​ഹ​ന സൗ​ക​ര്യ​വും ഉ​ണ്ടാ​കും. വി​വ​ര​ങ്ങ​ൾ​ക്ക് 50770465, 66980663, 96652669.

    TAGS:knmKuwait NewsHuda Centergulf news malayalam
