Madhyamam
    Kuwait
    Posted On
    date_range 29 Nov 2024 6:51 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 29 Nov 2024 6:51 AM GMT

    ഹു​ദാ സെ​ന്റ​ർ കെ.​എ​ൻ.​എം അ​ബ്ബാ​സി​യ ഏ​രി​യ ഭാ​ര​വാ​ഹി​ക​ൾ

    പി.​എ. റി​യാ​സ് ഷാ​ഹി​ദ് ക​ണ്ണേ​ത് റ​ഫീ​ഖ് അ​ലി
    പി.​എ. റി​യാ​സ്  ഷാ​ഹി​ദ് ക​ണ്ണേ​ത്  റ​ഫീ​ഖ് അ​ലി

    കു​വൈ​ത്ത് സി​റ്റി: കു​വൈ​ത്ത് ഇ​ന്ത്യ​ൻ ഹു​ദാ സെ​ന്റ​ർ അ​ബ്ബാ​സി​യ ഏ​രി​യ ഭാ​ര​വാ​ഹി​ക​ളെ തി​ര​ഞ്ഞെ​ടു​ത്തു. കേ​ന്ദ്ര പ്ര​തി​നി​ധി​ക​ളാ​യ അ​ബ്ദു​ല്ല കാ​ര​ക്കു​ന്ന്, എ​ൻ.​എം. അ​ഷ്‌​റ​ഫ്‌ എ​ന്നി​വ​ർ തെ​ര​ഞ്ഞ​ടു​പ്പ് നി​യ​ന്ത്രി​ച്ചു.

    ഭാ​ര​വാ​ഹി​ക​ൾ: പി.​എ. റി​യാ​സ് (പ്ര​സി.), ഷാ​ഹി​ദ് ക​ണ്ണേ​ത് (ജ​ന. സെ​ക്ര.),റ​ഫീ​ഖ് അ​ലി പു​ളി​ക്ക​ൽ (ട്ര​ഷ.), ഫൈ​സ​ൽ ഇ​റ​ക്കി​ങ്ങ​ൽ (ദ​അ​വ), മു​ഷ്‌​താ​ഖ്‌ തോ​ല​ന്റ​ക​ത്ത് (സോ​ഷ്യ​ൽ വെ​ൽ​ഫെ​യ​ർ), റ​ഫീ​ഖ് കൊ​ടു​വ​ള്ളി (ക്യു.​എ​ച്ച്.​എ​ൽ.​എ​സ്), സു​നി​ൽ ഹം​സ (ഹ​ജ്ജ്, ഉം​റ), ടി.​കെ. മു​ഷ്‌​താ​ഖ്‌ (കേ​ന്ദ്ര പ്ര​വ​ർ​ത്ത​ക സ​മി​തി).

