Madhyamam
    Kuwait
    date_range 19 March 2024 4:18 AM GMT
    date_range 19 March 2024 4:18 AM GMT

    വീ​ട്ടു​ജോ​ലി​ക്കാ​രി​യു​ടെ കൈ ​ഇ​റ​ച്ചി അ​ര​ക്ക​ൽ യ​ന്ത്ര​ത്തി​ൽ കു​ടു​ങ്ങി

    fire force in rescue operation
    അ​ഗ്നി​ശ​മ​ന സേ​നാം​ഗ​ങ്ങ​ൾ ര​ക്ഷാ​പ്ര​വ​ർ​ത്ത​ന​ത്തി​ൽ

    കു​വൈ​ത്ത് സി​റ്റി: വീ​ട്ടു​ജോ​ലി​ക്കാ​രി​യു​ടെ കൈ ​ഇ​റ​ച്ചി അ​ര​ക്ക​ൽ യ​ന്ത്ര​ത്തി​ൽ കു​ടു​ങ്ങി. ഉ​ട​ൻ സ്ഥ​ല​ത്തെ​ത്തി​യ അ​ഗ്നി​ശ​മ​ന സേ​നാം​ഗ​ങ്ങ​ൾ പ്ര​ശ്നം കൈ​കാ​ര്യം ചെ​യ്തു. തി​ങ്ക​ളാ​ഴ്ച ഉ​ച്ച​യോ​ടെ​യാ​ണ് സം​ഭ​വം. ജോ​ലി​ക്കി​ടെ വീ​ട്ടു​ജോ​ലി​ക്കാ​രി​യു​ടെ കൈ ​ഇ​റ​ച്ചി അ​ര​ക്ക​ൽ യ​ന്ത്ര​ത്തി​ൽ അ​ക​പ്പെ​ടു​ക​യാ​യി​രു​ന്നു. അ​ഗ്നി​ശ​മ​ന സേ​ന യു​വ​തി​യെ ര​ക്ഷി​ക്കു​ക​യും ആ​ശു​പ​ത്രി​യി​ലേ​ക്ക് മാ​റ്റു​ക​യും ചെ​യ്തു.

    accidentKuwait newsmeat grinder
