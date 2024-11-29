Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Kuwait
    Posted On
    date_range 29 Nov 2024 6:53 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 29 Nov 2024 6:53 AM GMT

    ജ​ലീ​ബ് അ​ൽ​ഷു​യൂ​ഖി​ൽ വീ​ട്ടി​ൽ തീ​പി​ടി​ത്തം

    കു​വൈ​ത്ത് സി​റ്റി: ജ​ലീ​ബ് അ​ൽ​ഷു​യൂ​ഖി​ലെ വീ​ട്ടി​ൽ തീ​പി​ടി​ത്തം. വ്യാ​ഴാ​ഴ്ച പു​ല​ർ​ച്ച​യാ​ണ് സം​ഭ​വം. ഉ​ട​ൻ സ്ഥ​ല​ത്തെ​ത്തി​യ അ​ഗ്‌​നി​ശ​മ​ന സേ​ന തീ​യ​ണ​ക്കാ​നു​ള്ള പ്ര​വ​ർ​ത്ത​ന​ങ്ങ​ൾ ആ​രം​ഭി​ച്ചു. സം​ഭ​വ​ത്തി​ൽ കാ​ര്യ​മാ​യ പ​രി​ക്കു​ക​ളൊ​ന്നു​മി​ല്ലാ​തെ കു​ടും​ബ​ത്തെ ര​ക്ഷ​പ്പെ​ടു​ത്തി തീ​യ​ണ​ച്ച​താ​യി ജ​ന​റ​ൽ ഫ​യ​ർ​ഫോ​ഴ്സ് അ​റി​യി​ച്ചു. അ​ൽ അ​ർ​ദി​യ, അ​ൽ​സു​മൂ​ദ് കേ​ന്ദ്ര​ങ്ങ​ളി​ൽ നി​ന്നു​ള്ള അ​ഗ്‌​നി​ശ​മ​ന സേ​നാം​ഗ​ങ്ങ​ളാ​ണ് ര​ക്ഷാ​പ്ര​വ​ർ​ത്ത​നം ന​ട​ത്തി​യ​ത്.

    TAGS:Kuwait NewsHouse Fire
    News Summary - House fire in Jaleeb Alshuyukh
