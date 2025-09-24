Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Kuwait
    Posted On
    date_range 24 Sept 2025 12:00 PM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 24 Sept 2025 12:00 PM IST

    ജാ​ബ്രി​യ​യി​ൽ വീ​ട്ടി​ൽ തീ​പി​ടി​ത്തം

    ജാ​ബ്രി​യ​യി​ൽ വീ​ട്ടി​ൽ തീ​പി​ടി​ത്തം
    ജാ​ബ്രി​യ​യി​ൽ വീ​ട്ടി​ൽ തീ​പി​ടി​ച്ച ഇ​ടം

    കു​വൈ​ത്ത് സി​റ്റി: ജാ​ബ്രി​യ​യി​ൽ വീ​ട്ടി​ൽ തീ​പി​ടി​ച്ചു. ചൊ​വ്വാ​ഴ്ച രാ​വി​ലെ​യാ​ണ് അ​പ​ക​ടം.

    ഉ​ട​ൻ അ​ഗ്നി​ശ​മ​ന സേ​നാം​ഗ​ങ്ങ​ൾ സ​ഥ​ല​ത്ത് എ​ത്തി വീ​ട് പൂ​ർ​ണമാ​യും ഒ​ഴി​പ്പി​ച്ചു. തീ ​അ​ണ​ക്കു​ന്ന​തി​നു​ള്ള ന​ട​പ​ടി​ക​ളും ആ​രം​ഭി​ച്ചു. വൈ​കാ​തെ തീ ​അ​ണ​ച്ച​താ​യും സം​ഭ​വ​ത്തി​ൽ ആ​ർ​ക്കും പ​രി​ക്കു​ക​ളി​ല്ലെ​ന്നും അ​ഗ്നി​ശ​മ​ന സേ​ന അ​റി​യി​ച്ചു.

    തീ​പി​ടി​ത്ത​ത്തി​ൽ വി​വി​ധ വ​സ്തു​ക്ക​ൾ​ക്ക് കാ​ര്യ​മാ​യ കേ​ടു​പാ​ടു​ക​ൾ സം​ഭ​വി​ച്ചു.

    TAGS:Kuwait NewsJabriyagulf news malayalamFire breaks out
