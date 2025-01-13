Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightGulfchevron_rightKuwaitchevron_rightസ​അ​ദ് അ​ബ്ദു​ല്ല​യി​ൽ...
    Kuwait
    Posted On
    date_range 13 Jan 2025 10:10 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 13 Jan 2025 10:10 AM IST

    സ​അ​ദ് അ​ബ്ദു​ല്ല​യി​ൽ വീ​ടി​ന് തീ​പി​ടി​ച്ചു

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    Fire
    cancel
    camera_alt

    സ​അ​ദ് അ​ൽ അ​ബ്ദു​ല്ല​യി​ൽ വീ​ടി​ന് തീ​പി​ടി​ച്ച​പ്പോ​ൾ

    കു​വൈ​ത്ത് സി​റ്റി: സ​അ​ദ് അ​ൽ അ​ബ്ദു​ല്ല ഭാ​ഗ​ത്ത് വീ​ടി​ന് തീ​പി​ടി​ച്ചു. ആ​ള​പാ​യ​മി​ല്ല. വ​സ്തു​വ​ക​ക​ൾ ക​ത്തി​ന​ശി​ച്ച് ന​ഷ്ട​മു​ണ്ടാ​യി. അ​ഗ്നി​ശ​മ​ന സേ​ന തീ ​നി​യ​ന്ത്ര​ണ വി​ധേ​യ​മാ​ക്കി. മ​റ്റൊ​രു സം​ഭ​വ​ത്തി​ൽ ഹ​വ​ല്ലി​യി​ൽ വീ​ടി​ന് തീ​പി​ടി​ച്ചു. ആ​ള​പാ​യ​മോ വ​ലി​യ നാ​ശ​ന​ഷ്ട​ങ്ങ​ളോ ഇ​ല്ല.

    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    TAGS:Kuwait NewsFireSaad Abdullah
    News Summary - house caught fire in Saad Abdullah
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X