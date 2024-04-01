Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Kuwait
    Posted On
    date_range 1 April 2024 6:18 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 1 April 2024 6:18 AM GMT

    ജ​ഹ്‌​റ​യി​ൽ വീ​ടി​ന് തീ​പി​ടി​ച്ചു

    house in jahra caught fire
    കു​വൈ​ത്ത് സി​റ്റി: ജ​ഹ്‌​റ​യി​ൽ വീ​ടി​ന് തീ​പി​ടി​ച്ചു. വീ​ട്ടു​ജോ​ലി​ക്കാ​രി​ക്കും കു​ട്ടി​ക്കും പ​രി​ക്കേ​റ്റു. അ​ഗ്നി​ശ​മ​ന സേ​നാം​ഗ​ങ്ങ​ൾ ഉ​ട​ൻ സ്ഥ​ല​ത്തെ​ത്തി ന​ട​പ​ടി​ക​ൾ ആ​രം​ഭി​ച്ചു. പ​രി​ക്കേ​റ്റ​വ​രെ മെ​ഡി​ക്ക​ൽ എ​മ​ർ​ജ​ൻ​സി റൂ​മി​ലേ​ക്ക് മാ​റ്റി. വൈ​കാ​തെ തീ ​നി​യ​ന്ത്ര​ണ വി​ധേ​യ​മാ​ക്കി​യ​താ​യി അ​ഗ്‌​നി​ശ​മ​ന സേ​ന അ​റി​യി​ച്ചു.സാ​ൽ​മി​യ​യി​ൽ ഒ​രു കെ​ട്ടി​ട​ത്തി​ലും ക​ഴി​ഞ്ഞ ദി​വ​സം തീ​പി​ടി​ത്തം ഉ​ണ്ടാ​യി. സം​ഭ​വ​ത്തി​ൽ കാ​ര്യ​മാ​യ പ​രി​ക്കു​ക​ളൊ​ന്നും ഇ​ല്ലാ​തെ തീ ​അ​ണ​ച്ച​താ​യി അ​ഗ്നി​ശ​മ​ന സേ​ന അ​റി​യി​ച്ചു.

    Girl in a jacket

    TAGS:Kuwait NewsFire
    News Summary - house caught fire
