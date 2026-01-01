Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Kuwait
    Posted On
    date_range 1 Jan 2026 1:20 PM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 1 Jan 2026 1:20 PM IST

    പു​തു​വ​ർ​ഷ​ദി​നം: ഇ​ന്ത്യ​ൻ എം​ബ​സി​ക്ക് അ​വ​ധി

    പു​തു​വ​ർ​ഷ​ദി​നം: ഇ​ന്ത്യ​ൻ എം​ബ​സി​ക്ക് അ​വ​ധി
    കു​വൈ​ത്ത് സി​റ്റി: പു​തു​വ​ർ​ഷ​ദി​നം ക​ണ​ക്കി​ലെ​ടു​ത്ത് വ്യാ​ഴാ​ഴ്ച ഇ​ന്ത്യ​ൻ എം​ബ​സി​ക്ക് അ​വ​ധി​യാ​യി​രി​ക്കു​മെ​ന്ന് എം​ബ​സി അ​റി​യി​ച്ചു. എ​ന്നാ​ൽ എം​ബ​സി​യി​ൽ നി​ന്നു​ള്ള അ​ടി​യ​ന്ത​ര സേ​വ​ന​ങ്ങ​ൾ ല​ഭ്യ​മാ​കും.

    എ​ല്ലാ ഇ​ന്ത്യ​ൻ കോ​ൺ​സു​ലാ​ർ അ​പ്ലി​​ക്കേ​ഷ​ൻ സെ​ന്റ​റു​ക​ളും തു​റ​ന്നു​പ്ര​വ​ർ​ത്തി​ക്കു​മെ​ന്നും എം​ബ​സി അ​റി​യി​ച്ചു.

    TAGS:newyearholydayEmbassyKuwait News
    News Summary - Holiday for the Indian Embassy
