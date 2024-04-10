Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Kuwait
    Posted On
    10 April 2024
    Updated On
    10 April 2024

    ഇ​ന്ത്യ​ൻ എം​ബ​സി​ക്ക് ഇ​ന്ന് അ​വ​ധി

    ഇ​ന്ത്യ​ൻ എം​ബ​സി​ക്ക് ഇ​ന്ന് അ​വ​ധി
    കു​വൈ​ത്ത് സി​റ്റി: പെ​രു​ന്നാ​ൾ ആ​ഘോ​ഷ ഭാ​ഗ​മാ​യി ഇ​ന്ത്യ​ൻ എം​ബ​സി​ക്കും കോ​ൺ​സു​ലാ​ർ ആ​പ്ലി​ക്കേ​ഷ​ൻ സെ​ന്റ​റു​ക​ൾ​ക്കും (ഐ.​സി.​എ.​സി)​ബു​ധ​നാ​ഴ്ച അ​വ​ധി ആ​യി​രി​ക്കു​മെ​ന്ന് എം​ബ​സി അ​റി​യി​ച്ചു. അ​തേ​സ​മ​യം അ​ടി​യ​ന്ത​ര കോ​ൺ​സു​ലാ​ർ സേ​വ​ന​ങ്ങ​ൾ പ്ര​വ​ർ​ത്തി​ക്കു​മെ​ന്നും അ​റി​യി​ച്ചു.

