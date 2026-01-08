Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Kuwait
    Posted On
    date_range 8 Jan 2026 7:53 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 8 Jan 2026 7:53 AM IST

    ‘ഹെ​വ​ൻ​ലി സിം​ഫ​ണി’ ഗാ​ന​സ​ന്ധ്യ നാ​ളെ

    ‘ഹെ​വ​ൻ​ലി സിം​ഫ​ണി’ ഗാ​ന​സ​ന്ധ്യ നാ​ളെ
    കു​വൈ​ത്ത് സി​റ്റി: അ​ഹ​മ്മ​ദി മാ​ർ​ത്തോ​മാ പാ​രി​ഷ് ച​ർ​ച്ച് സം​ഘ​ടി​പ്പി​ക്കു​ന്ന ‘ഹെ​വ​ൻ​ലി സിം​ഫ​ണി’ ഗാ​ന​സ​ന്ധ്യ വെ​ള്ളി​യാ​ഴ്ച. അ​ഹ​മ്മ​ദി സെൻറ് പോ​ൾ​സ് ദേ​വാ​ല​യ​ത്തി​ലെ വി​വി​ധ സ​ഭ​ക​ളി​ലെ ഏ​ഴ് ഗാ​യ​ക​സം​ഘ​ങ്ങ​ളു​ടെ ഗാ​ന​ങ്ങ​ളും പ്ര​ത്യേ​ക അ​തി​ഥി​യാ​യി ജോ​ബി ജോ​ൺ ആ​ല​പി​ക്കു​ന്ന ഗാ​ന​ങ്ങ​ളും ‘ഹെ​വ​ൻ​ലി സിം​ഫ​ണി’ ഗാ​ന​സ​ന്ധ്യ​യി​ൽ ഉ​ണ്ടാ​കും.

    വൈ​കു​ന്നേ​രം അ​ഞ്ചി​ന് പ​രി​പാ​ടി ആ​രം​ഭി​ക്കു​മെ​ന്ന് സം​ഘാ​ട​ക​ർ അ​റി​യി​ച്ചു.

