ഹൃദയാഘാതം; മലയാളി യുവാവ് കുവൈത്തിൽ മരിച്ചു

Posted Ondate_range 7 Dec 2024 7:47 AM GMT
Updated Ondate_range 7 Dec 2024 7:47 AM GMT
ഹൃദയാഘാതം; മലയാളി യുവാവ് കുവൈത്തിൽ മരിച്ചുtext_fields
News Summary - heart attack Malayali youth died in Kuwait
കുവൈത്ത് സിറ്റി: ഹൃദയാഘാതത്തെ തുടർന്ന് മലയാളി യുവാവ് കുവൈത്തിൽ മരിച്ചു.
തിരുവനന്തപുരം വെൺകുളം തകിടിയിൽ സെബീദാ മൻസിലിൽ പരേതനായ മുഹമ്മദ് ബഷീറിന്റെ മകൻ ഇടവ തെരുവ്മുക്ക് ചുണ്ടിവിളാകത്ത് ഷമീം (45) ആണ് മരിച്ചത്. അബ്ലാസിയയിലായിരുന്നു താമസം.
ഭാര്യ: സിമി. മൃതദേഹം നാട്ടിലേക്ക് കൊണ്ടുപോകുന്നതിനുള്ള നടപടികൾ ടീം വെൽഫെയറിന്റെ നേതൃത്വത്തിൽ നടക്കുന്നു.
