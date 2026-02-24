Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightGulfchevron_rightKuwaitchevron_rightഹൃ​ദ​യാ​ഘാ​തം;...
    Kuwait
    Posted On
    date_range 24 Feb 2026 9:55 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 24 Feb 2026 9:55 AM IST

    ഹൃ​ദ​യാ​ഘാ​തം; കൊൽക്ക​ത്താ സ്വ​ദേ​ശി മ​ര​ിച്ചു

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    ഹൃ​ദ​യാ​ഘാ​തം; കൊൽക്ക​ത്താ സ്വ​ദേ​ശി മ​ര​ിച്ചു
    cancel
    camera_alt

    നി​ഖി​ൽ കി​ര​ൺ

    കുവൈത്ത് സിറ്റി : ഹൃദയാഘാതം കാരണം കൊൽക്കത്താ സ്വദേശി നിഖിൽ കിരൺ (36) കുവൈത്തിൽ നിര്യാതനായി. കൈത്താനിലെ ഹോട്ടലിൽ ജോലിചെയ്യുന്നതിടെ കുഴഞ്ഞു വീഴുകയായിരിന്നു. ഉടനെ ആശുപത്രിയിൽ എത്തിച്ചെങ്കിലും മരണം സംഭവിച്ചു. കൊൽക്കത്താ മൽദാഹ് സ്വാദേശിയാണ് നിഖിൽ കിരൺ. ഭാര്യയും രണ്ട് വയസ്സുള്ള ഒരു മകളുമുണ്ട്.

    മൃതദേഹം നാട്ടിലേക്ക് എത്തിക്കാനുള്ള നടപടികൾ കാസർകോട് ജില്ല അസോസിയേഷൻ നേതൃത്വത്തിൽ നടന്നുവരുന്നു.

    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    TAGS:KolkataHeart Attackdies
    News Summary - Heart attack; Kolkata native dies
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X