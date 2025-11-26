ഹൃദയാഘാതം: ഇടുക്കി സ്വദേശിനി മരിച്ചു

Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Posted Ondate_range 26 Nov 2025 10:02 AM IST
Updated Ondate_range 26 Nov 2025 10:02 AM IST
ഹൃദയാഘാതം: ഇടുക്കി സ്വദേശിനി മരിച്ചുtext_fields
കുവൈത്ത് സിറ്റി: കുവൈത്തിൽ ജോലിചെയ്യുന്ന വീട്ടിൽ വെച്ചുണ്ടായ സ്ട്രോക്കിനെ തുടർന്ന് ഇടുക്കി സ്വദേശിനി മരിച്ചു. ഇടുക്കി കാഞ്ചിയാർ സ്വദേശി തോട്ടത്തിൽ വീട്ടിൽ രശ്മി (47) യാണ് മരിച്ചത്.
കുവൈത്തി വീട്ടിൽവെച്ചുണ്ടായ സ്ട്രോക്കിനെ തുടർന്ന് അമീരി ഹോസ്പിറ്റലിൽ എത്തിച്ചെങ്കിലും മരിച്ചു. ഭർത്താവ്: വിശ്വനാഥൻ . ഒ.ഐ.സി.സി കെയർ ടീം നേതൃത്വത്തിൽ മൃതദേഹം നാട്ടിൽ കൊണ്ടുപോകുന്നതിനുള്ള നടപടികൾ പൂർത്തിയാക്കി.
