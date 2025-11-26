Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightGulfchevron_rightKuwaitchevron_rightഹൃദയാഘാതം: ഇടുക്കി...
    Kuwait
    Posted On
    date_range 26 Nov 2025 10:02 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 26 Nov 2025 10:02 AM IST

    ഹൃദയാഘാതം: ഇടുക്കി സ്വദേശിനി മരിച്ചു

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    ഹൃദയാഘാതം: ഇടുക്കി സ്വദേശിനി മരിച്ചു
    cancel
    camera_alt

    ര​ശ്മി

    Listen to this Article

    കു​വൈ​ത്ത് സി​റ്റി: കു​വൈ​ത്തി​ൽ ജോ​ലി​ചെ​യ്യു​ന്ന വീ​ട്ടി​ൽ വെ​ച്ചു​ണ്ടാ​യ സ്ട്രോ​ക്കി​നെ തു​ട​ർ​ന്ന് ഇ​ടു​ക്കി സ്വ​ദേ​ശി​നി മ​രി​ച്ചു. ഇ​ടു​ക്കി കാ​ഞ്ചി​യാ​ർ സ്വ​ദേ​ശി തോ​ട്ട​ത്തി​ൽ വീ​ട്ടി​ൽ ര​ശ്മി (47) യാ​ണ് മ​രി​ച്ച​ത്.

    കു​വൈ​ത്തി വീ​ട്ടി​ൽ​വെ​ച്ചു​ണ്ടാ​യ സ്ട്രോ​ക്കി​നെ തു​ട​ർ​ന്ന് അ​മീ​രി ഹോ​സ്പി​റ്റ​ലി​ൽ എ​ത്തി​ച്ചെ​ങ്കി​ലും മരിച്ചു. ഭ​ർ​ത്താ​വ്: വി​ശ്വ​നാ​ഥ​ൻ . ഒ.​ഐ.​സി.​സി കെ​യ​ർ ടീം ​നേ​തൃ​ത്വ​ത്തി​ൽ മൃ​ത​ദേ​ഹം നാ​ട്ടി​ൽ കൊ​ണ്ടു​പോ​കു​ന്ന​തി​നു​ള്ള ന​ട​പ​ടി​ക​ൾ പൂ​ർ​ത്തി​യാ​ക്കി.

    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    TAGS:Heart AttackdiesIdukki Native
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X