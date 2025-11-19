Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Kuwait
    Posted On
    19 Nov 2025 8:54 PM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 19 Nov 2025 8:54 PM IST

    കുവൈത്തിലെ സി ഷെൽ ഹോട്ടൽ പാട്ണർ ഹംസ നിര്യാതനായി

    കുവൈത്തിലെ സി ഷെൽ ഹോട്ടൽ പാട്ണർ ഹംസ നിര്യാതനായി
    കുവൈത്ത് സിറ്റി: നാദാപുരം സ്വദേശിയും കുവൈത്തിലെ സി ഷെൽ ഹോട്ടൽ പാട്ണറുമായ മീത്തലെ വല്ലടം കണ്ടിയിൽ ഹംസ (58) നിര്യാതനായി.

    ഹ​ൃദയാഘാതമാണ് മരണകാരണം. കുവൈത്ത് കെ.എം.സി.സി നാദാപുരം മണ്ഡലം കമ്മിറ്റി അംഗവും പ്രധാന സഹകാരിയും നിരവധി ജീവകാരുണ്യ സാമൂഹിക മേഖലകളിൽ സഹായങ്ങൾ നൽകുന്ന വ്യക്തിയുമായിരുന്നു. നാട്ടിൽ വെച്ചാണ് മരണം. അടുത്തിടെയാണ് നാട്ടിൽ പോയത്.

    ഭാര്യ: സുഹറ. മക്കൾ: മുഹമ്മദ്,മുഫീദ,സുബീഹ,ഫാത്തിമ, മിസ് വ. മരുമകൻ: ആഷിഖ്.

