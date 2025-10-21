Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Kuwait
    21 Oct 2025 10:48 AM IST
    21 Oct 2025 10:48 AM IST

    ഗ​ൾ​ഫ് സ്ട്രീ​റ്റ് ഇ​രു പാ​ത​ക​ളും അ​ട​ച്ചി​ടും

    ഗ​ൾ​ഫ് സ്ട്രീ​റ്റ് ഇ​രു പാ​ത​ക​ളും അ​ട​ച്ചി​ടും
    കു​വൈ​ത്ത് സി​റ്റി: ​ഗ​ൾ​ഫ് സ്ട്രീ​റ്റി​ലെ ഇ​രു പാ​ത​ക​ളും 20 ദി​വ​സ​ത്തേ​ക്ക് ഭാ​​ഗി​ക​മാ​യി അ​ട​ച്ചി​ടു​മെ​ന്ന് ​ഗ​താ​​ഗ​ത വ​കു​പ്പ് അ​റി​യി​ച്ചു.

    എ​ൻ​ജി​നീ​യേ​ഴ്സ് അ​സോ​സി​യേ​ഷ​ൻ റോ​ഡി​ൽ നി​ന്നും അ​മീ​രി ഹോ​സ്പി​റ്റ​ലി​ലേ​ക്ക് പോ​കു​ന്ന പാ​ത​യാ​ണ് അ​ട​ച്ചി​ടു​ക. റോ​ഡ് അ​റ്റ​കു​റ്റ​പ്പ​ണി​ക​ളു​ടെ ഭാ​ഗ​മാ​ണ് നി​യ​ന്ത്ര​ണം.

    News Summary - Gulf Street will be closed in both directions.
