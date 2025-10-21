Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Posted On 21 Oct 2025 10:48 AM IST
Updated On 21 Oct 2025 10:48 AM IST
ഗൾഫ് സ്ട്രീറ്റ് ഇരു പാതകളും അടച്ചിടുംtext_fields
News Summary - Gulf Street will be closed in both directions.
കുവൈത്ത് സിറ്റി: ഗൾഫ് സ്ട്രീറ്റിലെ ഇരു പാതകളും 20 ദിവസത്തേക്ക് ഭാഗികമായി അടച്ചിടുമെന്ന് ഗതാഗത വകുപ്പ് അറിയിച്ചു.
എൻജിനീയേഴ്സ് അസോസിയേഷൻ റോഡിൽ നിന്നും അമീരി ഹോസ്പിറ്റലിലേക്ക് പോകുന്ന പാതയാണ് അടച്ചിടുക. റോഡ് അറ്റകുറ്റപ്പണികളുടെ ഭാഗമാണ് നിയന്ത്രണം.
