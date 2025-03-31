Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Kuwait
    Posted On
    31 March 2025 1:40 PM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 31 March 2025 1:40 PM IST

    ഗൾഫ് മാധ്യമം-അൽ അൻസാരി എക്സ്ചേഞ്ച് റമദാൻ ക്വിസ് : മുഹമ്മദ് അബൂബക്കറും റഹൂഫും വിജയികൾ

    ഗൾഫ് മാധ്യമം-അൽ അൻസാരി എക്സ്ചേഞ്ച് റമദാൻ ക്വിസ് : മുഹമ്മദ് അബൂബക്കറും റഹൂഫും വിജയികൾ
    കു​വൈ​ത്ത് സി​റ്റി: ഗ​ൾ​ഫ് മാ​ധ്യ​മം-​അ​ൽ അ​ൻ​സാ​രി എ​ക്സ്ചേ​ഞ്ച് റ​മ​ദാ​ൻ ക്വി​സി​ൽ 28ാം ദി​ന​ത്തി​ൽ മു​ഹ​മ്മ​ദ് അ​ബൂ​ബ​ക്ക​ർ വി​ജ​യി​യാ​യി.

    29ാം ദി​ന​ത്തി​ൽ റ​ഹൂ​ഫും വി​ജ​യി​ച്ചു. നി​ര​വ​ധി പേ​ർ പ​​ങ്കെ​ടു​ത്ത മ​ത്സ​ര​ത്തി​ൽ യ​ഥാ​ക്ര​മം ‘മു​ഹ​ർ​റം’, അ​റ​ഫ സം​ഗ​മം എ​ന്നി​ങ്ങ​നെ എ​ന്ന് ശ​രി​യു​ത്ത​രം അ​യ​ച്ച​വ​രി​ൽ നി​ന്ന് ന​റു​ക്കി​ട്ടെ​ടു​ത്താ​ണ് വി​ജ​യി​ക​ളെ തിര​ഞ്ഞെ​ടു​ത്ത​ത്. ഇ​വ​ർ​ക്കു​ള്ള സ​മ്മാ​നം വൈ​കാ​തെ വി​ത​ര​ണം ചെ​യ്യും.

    Gulf News ramadan quiz
