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    Homechevron_rightGulfchevron_rightKuwaitchevron_rightഗൾഫ് മാധ്യമം - ടൈം...
    Kuwait
    Posted On
    date_range 20 July 2026 11:38 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 20 July 2026 11:38 AM IST

    ഗൾഫ് മാധ്യമം - ടൈം ഹൗസ് ലോകകപ്പ് പ്രവചന മത്സര വിജയികൾ

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    ഗൾഫ് മാധ്യമം - ടൈം ഹൗസ് ലോകകപ്പ് പ്രവചന മത്സര വിജയികൾ
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    കുവൈത്ത് സിറ്റി: ഫിഫ ലോകകപ്പ് ഫുട്ബാളിന്റെ ഭാഗമായി ഗൾഫ് മാധ്യമം - ടൈം ഹൗസ​ുമായി സഹകരിച്ചു നടത്തിയ ലോകകപ്പ് പ്രവചന മത്സരത്തിൽ അബ്ദുൽ നാഫി, അബ്ദുൽ മുഹീദ് എന്നിവർ വിജയികളായി. വിജയികൾക്ക് പ്രത്യേക സമ്മാനം ​ലഭിക്കും.

    അബ്ദുൽ മുഹീദ് , അബ്ദുൽ നാഫി

    മത്സരവുമായി ബന്ധപ്പെട്ട ഗൾഫ് മാധ്യമം ഔദ്യോഗിക ഇൻസ്റ്റഗ്രാം, ഫേസ്ബുക് പേജുകളിൽ പ്രസിദ്ധീകരിച്ച ചോദ്യത്തിന് നിരവിധി പേർ ശരിയുത്തരം അയച്ചതിൽ നിന്ന് നറുക്കിട്ടെടുത്താണ് വിജയികളെ തെരഞ്ഞെടുത്തത്.

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