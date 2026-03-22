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    Homechevron_rightGulfchevron_rightKuwaitchevron_rightഗൾഫ് മാധ്യമം-അൽ അൻസാരി...
    Kuwait
    Posted On
    date_range 22 March 2026 12:30 PM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 22 March 2026 12:30 PM IST

    ഗൾഫ് മാധ്യമം-അൽ അൻസാരി എക്സ്ചേഞ്ച് റമദാൻ ക്വിസ്: ഷക്കീല ഹാഷിം വിജയി

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    ഗൾഫ് മാധ്യമം-അൽ അൻസാരി എക്സ്ചേഞ്ച് റമദാൻ ക്വിസ്: ഷക്കീല ഹാഷിം വിജയി
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    കുവൈത്ത് സിറ്റി: ഗൾഫ് മാധ്യമം-അൽ അൻസാരി എക്സ്ചേഞ്ച് റമദാൻ ക്വിസിൽ ഷക്കീല ഹാഷിം വിജയിയായി. നിരവധി പേർ പ​ങ്കെടുത്ത മൽസരത്തിൽ ശരിയുത്തരം അയച്ചവരിൽ നിന്ന് നറുക്കിട്ടെടുത്താണ് വിജയിയെ തെരഞ്ഞെടുത്തത്. വിജയിക്കുള്ള സമ്മാനം വൈകാതെ കൈമാറും.

    ഷക്കീല ഹാഷിം

    റമദാൻ ഒന്നു മുതൽ ആരംഭിച്ച ക്വി​​സ് മൽസരം റമദാൻ കഴിഞ്ഞതോടെ അവസാനിച്ചു. ദി​​വ​​സ​​വും ഗ​​ൾ​​ഫ് മാ​​ധ്യ​​മം പ​​ത്ര​​ത്തി​​ലും ഓ​​ൺ​​ലൈ​​നി​​ലും പ്ര​​സി​​ദ്ധീ​​ക​​രി​​ച്ച ചോ​​ദ്യ​​ങ്ങ​​ൾ​​ക്ക് ഉത്തരം നൽകി കുവൈത്തിലുള്ള നിരവധി മലയാളികളാണ് മൽസരത്തിന്റെ ഭാഗമായത്.

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