ഗൾഫ് മാധ്യമം-അൽ അൻസാരി എക്സ്ചേഞ്ച് റമദാൻ ക്വിസ്: ഷക്കീല ഹാഷിം വിജയി

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Posted Ondate_range 22 March 2026 12:30 PM IST
Updated Ondate_range 22 March 2026 12:30 PM IST
ഗൾഫ് മാധ്യമം-അൽ അൻസാരി എക്സ്ചേഞ്ച് റമദാൻ ക്വിസ്: ഷക്കീല ഹാഷിം വിജയിtext_fields
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News Summary - Gulf madhyamam-Al Ansari Exchange Ramadan Quiz: Shakeela Hashim is the winner
കുവൈത്ത് സിറ്റി: ഗൾഫ് മാധ്യമം-അൽ അൻസാരി എക്സ്ചേഞ്ച് റമദാൻ ക്വിസിൽ ഷക്കീല ഹാഷിം വിജയിയായി. നിരവധി പേർ പങ്കെടുത്ത മൽസരത്തിൽ ശരിയുത്തരം അയച്ചവരിൽ നിന്ന് നറുക്കിട്ടെടുത്താണ് വിജയിയെ തെരഞ്ഞെടുത്തത്. വിജയിക്കുള്ള സമ്മാനം വൈകാതെ കൈമാറും.
റമദാൻ ഒന്നു മുതൽ ആരംഭിച്ച ക്വിസ് മൽസരം റമദാൻ കഴിഞ്ഞതോടെ അവസാനിച്ചു. ദിവസവും ഗൾഫ് മാധ്യമം പത്രത്തിലും ഓൺലൈനിലും പ്രസിദ്ധീകരിച്ച ചോദ്യങ്ങൾക്ക് ഉത്തരം നൽകി കുവൈത്തിലുള്ള നിരവധി മലയാളികളാണ് മൽസരത്തിന്റെ ഭാഗമായത്.
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