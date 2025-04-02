Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Posted Ondate_range 2 April 2025 11:59 AM IST
Updated Ondate_range 2 April 2025 11:59 AM IST
News Summary - Gulf Madhyamam-Al Ansari Exchange Ramadan Quiz; Afzal Usman wins
കുവൈത്ത് സിറ്റി: ഗൾഫ് മാധ്യമം-അൽ അൻസാരി എക്സ്ചേഞ്ച് റമദാൻ ക്വിസിൽ 30ാം ദിനത്തിൽ അഫ്സൽ ഉസ്മാൻ വിജയിയായി. നിരവധി പേർ പങ്കെടുത്ത മത്സരത്തിൽ ‘ഖാൻ അബ്ദുൽ ഗാഫർ ഖാൻ’ എന്ന് ശരിയുത്തരം അയച്ചവരിൽ നിന്ന് നറുക്കിട്ടെടുത്താണ് വിജയിയെ തെരഞ്ഞെടുത്തത്. റമദാൻ ഒന്നു മുതൽ 30 ദിവസങ്ങളിലായി നടന്ന ക്വിസ് മത്സരത്തിൽ ആയിരങ്ങളാണ് പങ്കെടുത്തത്. ഓൺലൈൻ വഴിയായിരുന്നു മത്സരം. വിജയികൾക്കുള്ള സമ്മാനം വൈകാതെ വിതരണം ചെയ്യും.
