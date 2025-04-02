Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Kuwait
    Posted On
    date_range 2 April 2025 11:59 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 2 April 2025 11:59 AM IST

    ഗ​ൾ​ഫ് മാ​ധ്യ​മം-​അ​ൽ അ​ൻ​സാ​രി എ​ക്സ്ചേ​ഞ്ച് റ​മ​ദാ​ൻ ക്വി​സ്;അ​ഫ്സ​ൽ ഉ​സ്മാ​ൻ വി​ജ​യി​

    കു​വൈ​ത്ത് സി​റ്റി: ഗ​ൾ​ഫ് മാ​ധ്യ​മം-​അ​ൽ അ​ൻ​സാ​രി എ​ക്സ്ചേ​ഞ്ച് റ​മ​ദാ​ൻ ക്വി​സി​ൽ 30ാം ദി​ന​ത്തി​ൽ അ​ഫ്സ​ൽ ഉ​സ്മാ​ൻ വി​ജ​യി​യാ​യി. നി​ര​വ​ധി പേ​ർ പ​​ങ്കെ​ടു​ത്ത മ​ത്സ​ര​ത്തി​ൽ ‘ഖാ​ൻ അ​ബ്​​ദു​ൽ ഗാ​ഫ​ർ ഖാ​ൻ’ എ​ന്ന് ശ​രി​യു​ത്ത​രം അ​യ​ച്ച​വ​രി​ൽ നി​ന്ന് ന​റു​ക്കി​ട്ടെ​ടു​ത്താ​ണ് വി​ജ​യി​യെ തെ​ര​ഞ്ഞെ​ടു​ത്ത​ത്. റ​മ​ദാ​ൻ ഒ​ന്നു മു​ത​ൽ 30 ദി​വ​സ​ങ്ങ​ളി​ലാ​യി ന​ട​ന്ന ക്വി​സ് മ​ത്സ​ര​ത്തി​ൽ ആ​യി​ര​ങ്ങ​ളാ​ണ് പ​​​ങ്കെ​ടു​ത്ത​ത്. ഓ​ൺ​ലൈ​ൻ വ​ഴി​യാ​യി​രു​ന്നു മ​ത്സ​രം. വി​ജ​യി​ക​ൾ​ക്കു​ള്ള സ​മ്മാ​നം വൈ​കാ​തെ വി​ത​ര​ണം ചെ​യ്യും.

    TAGS:Gulf NewsKuwait NewsGulf Madhyamam-Al Ansari Ramadan Quiz
    News Summary - Gulf Madhyamam-Al Ansari Exchange Ramadan Quiz; Afzal Usman wins
