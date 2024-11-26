Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightGulfchevron_rightKuwaitchevron_rightഗ​ൾ​ഫ് ക​പ്പ്;...
    Kuwait
    Posted On
    date_range 26 Nov 2024 7:09 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 26 Nov 2024 7:09 AM GMT

    ഗ​ൾ​ഫ് ക​പ്പ്; കു​വൈ​ത്ത് ടീം ​ഒ​രു​ങ്ങു​ന്നു

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    Gulf Cup
    cancel

    കു​വൈ​ത്ത് സി​റ്റി: ഗ​ൾ​ഫ് ക​പ്പി​ന് കു​വൈ​ത്ത് ഫു​ട്ബാ​ൾ ടീം ​ഒ​രു​ങ്ങു​ന്നു. ചാമ്പ്യ​ൻ​ഷിപ്പി​ലേ​ക്കു​ള്ള ഒ​രു​ക്ക​ത്തി​ന്റെ ഭാ​ഗ​മാ​യി 30 ക​ളി​ക്കാ​ർ അ​ട​ങ്ങു​ന്ന ആ​ദ്യ​ഘ​ട്ട ടീ​മി​നെ കു​വൈ​ത്ത് ഫു​ട്ബാ​ൾ അ​സോ​സി​യേ​ഷ​ൻ (കെ.​എ​ഫ്.​എ) പ്ര​ഖ്യാ​പി​ച്ചു.

    കെ.​എ​ഫ്.​എ ബോ​ർ​ഡും ടീം ​മാ​നേ​ജ​രാ​യ ജു​വാ​ൻ പി​സി​യും ത​മ്മി​ലു​ള്ള കൂ​ടി​ക്കാ​ഴ്ച​യി​ലാ​ണ് ടീ​മി​നെ തീ​രു​മാ​നി​ച്ച​തെ​ന്ന് കെ.​എ​ഫ്.​എ വൈ​സ് പ്ര​സി​ഡ​ന്റ് ഒ​സാ​മ ഹു​സൈ​ൻ പ​റ​ഞ്ഞു. പ​രി​ശീ​ല​ന​ത്തി​നാ​യി ടീം ​വ്യാ​ഴാ​ഴ്ച ദോ​ഹ​യി​ലേ​ക്ക് തി​രി​ക്കും. ഡി​സം​ബ​ർ 21 മു​ത​ൽ ജ​നു​വ​രി മൂ​ന്നു വ​രെ കു​വൈ​ത്തി​ലാ​ണ് ഗ​ൾ​ഫ് ക​പ്പ്.

    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    TAGS:Gulf CupKuwait NewsKuwait team
    News Summary - Gulf Cup; Kuwait team is ready
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X
    sidekick