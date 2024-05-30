Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Kuwait
    Posted On
    date_range 30 May 2024 2:49 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 30 May 2024 2:49 AM GMT

    ജി.​ടി.​എ​ഫ്‌ ര​ക്ത​ദാ​ന ക്യാ​മ്പ്‌ നാ​ളെ

    blood donation
    കു​വൈ​ത്ത്‌ സി​റ്റി: കോ​ഴി​ക്കോ​ട്‌ ജി​ല്ല​യി​ലെ തി​ക്കോ​ടി​ക്കാ​രു​ടെ കൂ​ട്ടാ​യ്മ​യാ​യ ഗ്ലോ​ബ​ൽ തി​ക്കോ​ടി​യ​ൻ​സ്‌ ഫോ​റം (ജി.​ടി.​എ​ഫ്‌) കു​വൈ​ത്ത്‌ ചാ​പ്റ്റ​ർ ര​ക്ത​ദാ​ന ക്യാ​മ്പ് സം​ഘ​ടി​പ്പി​ക്കു​ന്നു. വെ​ള്ളി​യാ​ഴ്ച ഉ​ച്ച​ക്ക്‌ മൂ​ന്നു മ​ണി മു​ത​ൽ ജാ​ബി​രി​യ മു​ബാ​റ​ക് ഹോ​സ്പി​റ്റ​ലി​ന​ടു​ത്തു​ള്ള സെ​ൻ​ട്ര​ൽ ബ്ല​ഡ്‌ ബാ​ങ്കി​ലാ​ണ് ക്യാ​മ്പ്. ര​ക്തം ദാ​നം ചെ​യ്യാ​ൻ താ​ൽ​പ​ര്യ​മു​ള്ള​വ​ർ ക്യാ​മ്പി​ൽ എ​ത്ത​ണ​മെ​ന്ന് സം​ഘാ​ട​ക​ർ അ​റി​യി​ച്ചു. വി​വ​ര​ങ്ങ​ൾ​ക്ക്‌ 9728 3796, 66393786, 60085610 എ​ന്നീ ന​മ്പ​റു​ക​ളി​ൽ ബ​ന്ധ​പ്പെ​ടാം.

    TAGS:blood donation campKuwait News
