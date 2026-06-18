കുവൈത്തിൽ ലൈസൻസില്ലാതെ പ്രവർത്തിച്ച പലചരക്ക് കട; അധികൃതർ പൂട്ടി സീൽ വെച്ചു

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exit_to_app
Posted Ondate_range 18 Jun 2026 10:50 AM IST
Updated Ondate_range 18 Jun 2026 10:50 AM IST
കുവൈത്തിൽ ലൈസൻസില്ലാതെ പ്രവർത്തിച്ച പലചരക്ക് കട; അധികൃതർ പൂട്ടി സീൽ വെച്ചുtext_fields
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News Summary - Grocery store operating without a license in Kuwait; Authorities close and seal it
കുവൈത്ത് സിറ്റി: അൽ ഖുസൂർ പ്രദേശത്തെ ഒരു സ്വകാര്യ വസതിയിൽ പ്രവർത്തിച്ചിരുന്ന അനധികൃത പലചരക്ക് കട റെയ്ഡ് ചെയ്ത് അധികൃതർ അടച്ചു.
ക്രിമിനൽ ഇൻവെസ്റ്റിഗേഷൻ വിഭാഗവും ഭക്ഷ്യ അതോറിറ്റിയും ചേർന്നാണ് പരിശോധന നടത്തിയത്. ശുചിത്വ മാനദണ്ഡങ്ങളും ആരോഗ്യ ലൈസൻസും ഇല്ലാതെ ഭക്ഷ്യ വ്യാപാരം നടന്നതായി കണ്ടെത്തി.
കേസിൽ നിയമലംഘനങ്ങൾ രേഖപ്പെടുത്തി പബ്ലിക് പ്രോസിക്യൂഷന് കൈമാറുമെന്ന് അധികൃതർ അറിയിച്ചു.
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