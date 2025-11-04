Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Kuwait
    Kuwait
    Posted On
    date_range 4 Nov 2025 12:11 PM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 4 Nov 2025 12:11 PM IST

    ഗ്രാ​ൻ​ഡ് സോ​ക്ക​ർ എ​ഫ്.​സി ക്ല​ബ് ജ​ഴ്സി പ്ര​കാ​ശ​നം

    ഗ്രാ​ൻ​ഡ് സോ​ക്ക​ർ എ​ഫ്.​സി ക്ല​ബ് ജ​ഴ്സി പ്ര​കാ​ശ​നം
    ഗ്രാ​ൻ​ഡ് സോ​ക്ക​ർ എ​ഫ്.​സി ക്ല​ബ് ജ​ഴ്സി ഗ്രാ​ൻ​ഡ് ഹൈ​പ്പ​ർ റീ​ജ​ന​ൽ ഡ​യ​റ​ക്ട​ർ അ​യ്യൂ​ബ് ക​ച്ചേ​രി പ്ര​കാ​ശ​നം ചെ​യ്യു​ന്നു

    കു​വൈ​ത്ത് സി​റ്റി: കു​വൈ​ത്തി​ലെ പ്ര​മു​ഖ ഫു​ട്ബാ​ൾ ക്ല​ബാ​യ ഗ്രാ​ൻ​ഡ് സോ​ക്ക​ർ എ​ഫ്.​സി​യു​ടെ 2025 -2026 സീ​സ​ണി​ലെ ജ​ഴ്സി പ്ര​കാ​ശ​നം ചെ​യ്തു. ഫ​ർ​വാ​നി​യ​യി​ൽ ന​ട​ന്ന ച​ട​ങ്ങി​ൽ ഗ്രാ​ൻ​ഡ് ഹൈ​പ്പ​ർ റീ​ജ​ന​ൽ ഡ​യ​റ​ക്ട​ർ അ​യ്യൂ​ബ് ക​ച്ചേ​രി ജ​ഴ്സി പ്ര​കാ​ശ​നം നി​ർ​വ​ഹി​ച്ചു.

    പു​തി​യ സീ​സ​ണി​ൽ ക​ളി​ക്കു​ന്ന എ​ല്ലാ ക്ല​ബ് അം​ഗ​ങ്ങ​ൾ​ക്കും അ​ദ്ദേ​ഹം വി​ജ​യാ​ശം​സ​ക​ൾ നേ​ർ​ന്നു. ക്ല​ബ് കോ​ച്ചും മാ​നേ​ജ​രു​മാ​യ പി.​ടി. സ​ലിം അ​ധ്യ​ക്ഷ​ത​വ​ഹി​ച്ചു. മ​റ്റു ക്ല​ബ് അം​ഗ​ങ്ങ​ളാ​യ ജ​വാ​ദ്, മി​ന്ഹാ​ജ്, ഗോ​കു​ൽ, ആ​ദി​ത്യ​ൻ, ദി​ൽ​ഷാ​ദ്, ജ​സ​ലു​ദ്ദീ​ൻ എ​ന്നി​വ​ർ പ​ങ്കെ​ടു​ത്തു.

