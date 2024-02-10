Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Kuwait
    Posted On
    date_range 10 Feb 2024 4:22 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 10 Feb 2024 4:22 AM GMT

    നോ​ഹ അ​ൽ മാ​യ​ക്ക് സ്വ​ർ​ണമെ​ഡ​ൽ

    നോ​ഹ അ​ൽ മാ​യ
    നോ​ഹ അ​ൽ മാ​യ

    കു​വൈ​ത്ത് സി​റ്റി: കു​വൈ​ത്ത് വ​നി​ത നോ​ഹ അ​ൽ മാ​യ​ക്ക് 14ാമ​ത് ഇ​ന്‍റ​ർ​നാ​ഷ​ന​ൽ എ​ക്സി​ബി​ഷ​ൻ ഓ​ഫ് ഇ​ൻ​വെ​ൻ​ഷ​നി​ൽ സ്വ​ർ​ണ മെ​ഡ​ൽ ല​ഭി​ച്ചു. ന്യൂ​ക്ലി​യ​ർ മെ​ഡി​സി​ൻ സ്പെ​ഷ​ലി​സ്റ്റാ​യ നോ​ഹ ന്യൂ​ക്ലി​യ​ർ റേ​ഡി​യോ ആ​ക്ടീ​വ് മ​ലി​നീ​ക​ര​ണം വൃ​ത്തി​യാ​ക്കു​ന്ന​തി​നു​ള്ള ഉ​പ​ക​ര​ണ​ത്തി​ന് പേ​റ്റ​ന്‍റ് നേ​ടി​യി​ട്ടു​ണ്ട്.

    Girl in a jacket

    TAGS:Kuwait News
    News Summary - Gold medal for Noah Al Maya
