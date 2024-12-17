Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
    Kuwait
    Posted On
    date_range 17 Dec 2024 11:38 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 17 Dec 2024 11:38 AM IST

    കെ​ട്ടി​ട​ത്തി​ന് മു​ക​ളി​ൽനി​ന്ന് വീ​ണ് യു​വ​തി മ​രി​ച്ചു

    കു​വൈ​ത്ത് സി​റ്റി: മു​ത്‌​ല​യി​ൽ റ​സി​ഡ​ൻ​ഷ്യ​ൽ കെ​ട്ടി​ട​ത്തി​ന് മു​ക​ളി​ൽ​നി​ന്ന് വീ​ണ് നേ​പ്പാ​ൾ സ്വ​ദേ​ശി​നി​യാ​യ യു​വ​തി മ​രി​ച്ചു. വി​വ​രം അ​റി​ഞ്ഞ ഉ​ട​ൻ സു​ര​ക്ഷ ജീ​വ​ന​ക്കാ​രും പാ​രാ​മെ​ഡി​ക്ക​ൽ ജീ​വ​ന​ക്കാ​രും സ്ഥ​ല​ത്തെ​ത്തി. എ​ന്നാ​ൽ, യു​വ​തി മ​ര​ണ​ത്തി​ന് കീ​ഴ​ട​ങ്ങി​യി​രു​ന്നു.

    മ​രി​ച്ച​യാ​ളു​ടെ മൃ​ത​ദേ​ഹം കൂ​ടു​ത​ൽ പ​രി​ശോ​ധ​ന​ക​ൾ​ക്കാ​യി ഫോ​റ​ൻ​സി​ക് മെ​ഡി​സി​ൻ വി​ഭാ​ഗ​ത്തി​ലേ​ക്ക് മാ​റ്റി. സം​ഭ​വ​വു​മാ​യി ബ​ന്ധ​പ്പെ​ട്ട് അ​ന്വേ​ഷ​ണ​വും നി​യ​മ ന​ട​പ​ടി​ക​ളും ന​ട​ന്നു​വ​രി​ക​യാ​ണെ​ന്ന് മാ​ധ്യ​മ​ങ്ങ​ൾ റി​പ്പോ​ർ​ട്ട് ചെ​യ്തു.

    TAGS:AccidentKuwait News
    News Summary - Girl dies after falling from building
