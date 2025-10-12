Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightGulfchevron_rightKuwaitchevron_rightജെ​ൻ​സ് ഫോ​റം ര​ണ്ടാം...
    Kuwait
    Posted On
    date_range 12 Oct 2025 9:08 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 12 Oct 2025 9:08 AM IST

    ജെ​ൻ​സ് ഫോ​റം ര​ണ്ടാം വാ​ർ​ഷി​കാ​ഘോ​ഷം

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    ജെ​ൻ​സ് ഫോ​റം ര​ണ്ടാം വാ​ർ​ഷി​കാ​ഘോ​ഷം
    cancel
    camera_alt

    സെ​ന്റ് പീ​റ്റേ​ഴ്സ് ക്നാ​നാ​യ ച​ർ​ച്ച് ജെ​ൻ​സ് ഫോ​റം വാ​ർ​ഷി​കാ​ഘോ​ഷ​ത്തി​ൽ ഫാ. ​സ്റ്റീ​ഫ​ൻ

    നെ​ടു​വ​ക്കാ​ട്ട് സം​സാ​രി​ക്കു​ന്നു

    Listen to this Article

    കു​വൈ​ത്ത്‌ സി​റ്റി: സെ​ന്റ് പീ​റ്റേ​ഴ്സ് ക്നാ​നാ​യ ച​ർ​ച്ച് ജെ​ൻ​സ് ഫോ​റം ര​ണ്ടാം വാ​ർ​ഷി​ക​ത്തി​ൽ വി​കാ​രി ഫാ.​സ​ജി​ൽ ജോ​സ് വി​ല​ങ്ങ​ൻ പാ​റ അ​ധ്യ​ക്ഷ​ത വ​ഹി​ച്ചു. ഇ​ട​വ​ക സെ​ക്ര​ട്ട​റി മി​ല​ൻ അ​റ​യ്ക്ക​ൽ, ട്ര​സ്റ്റി സ​ജി​ലു തോ​മ​സ് സം​സാ​രി​ച്ചു.

    സെ​ന്റ് ജോ​ർ​ജ് യൂ​ണി​വേ​ഴ്സ​ൽ ഓ​ർ​ത്ത​ഡോ​ക്സ് റീ​ഷ് ച​ർ​ച്ച് വി​കാ​രി ഫാ. ​സ്റ്റീ​ഫ​ൻ നെ​ടു​വ​ക്കാ​ട്ട് വ​ച​ന പ്ര​ഭാ​ഷ​ണം ന​ൽ​കി. ജ​ൻ​സ് ഫോ​റം കോ​ഡി​നേ​റ്റ​ർ ടി​ബി മാ​ത്യു സ്വാ​ഗ​ത​വും സെ​ക്ര​ട്ട​റി റി​നോ എ​ബ്ര​ഹാം ന​ന്ദി​യും പ​റ​ഞ്ഞു. ക്വി​സ് മ​ത്സ​ര​ത്തി​ൽ വി​ജ​യി​ച്ച​വ​ർ​ക്കു​ള്ള സ​മ്മാ​ന​വി​ത​ര​ണ​വും ന​ട​ന്നു.

    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    TAGS:celebrationGulf Newssecond anniversary
    News Summary - Gen's Forum Second Anniversary Celebration
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X