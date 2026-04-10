വെടിനിർത്തൽ സ്വാഗതം ചെയ്ത് ജി.സി.സി

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Posted Ondate_range 10 April 2026 10:58 AM IST
Updated Ondate_range 10 April 2026 10:58 AM IST
വെടിനിർത്തൽ സ്വാഗതം ചെയ്ത് ജി.സി.സിtext_fields
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News Summary - GCC welcomes ceasefire
കുവൈത്ത് സിറ്റി: യു.എസ്-ഇറാൻ വെടിനിർത്തൽ കരാറിനെ ജി.സി.സി ജനറൽ സെക്രട്ടേറിയറ്റ് സ്വാഗതം ചെയ്തു. ഈ വിഷയത്തിൽ പാകിസ്താന്റെ ശ്രമങ്ങളെയും വെടിനിർത്തലിന് ആഹ്വാനം ചെയ്ത പ്രാദേശിക, അന്താരാഷ്ട്ര പങ്കാളികളെയും സെക്രട്ടേറിയറ്റ് പ്രസ്താവനയിൽ പ്രശംസിച്ചു.
മേഖലയിലും ലോകത്തും സുരക്ഷയും സ്ഥിരതയും ഉറപ്പാക്കുന്നതിന് ഈ പ്രതിസന്ധി അവസാനിപ്പിക്കുന്നതിനുള്ള സ്ഥിരമായ പരിഹാരത്തിലെത്താനുള്ള ശ്രമങ്ങളും ഊന്നിപ്പറഞ്ഞു.
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