Madhyamam
    Kuwait
    Posted On
    date_range 25 Nov 2024 5:29 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 25 Nov 2024 5:29 AM GMT

    ജി.​സി.​സി ഉ​ച്ച​കോ​ടി: മ്യൂ​സി​ക്ക​ൽ ഷോ

    GCC Summit
    കു​വൈ​ത്ത് ആ​ർ​മി ബ്രാ​സ് ബാ​ൻ​ഡ് മ്യൂ​സി​ക്ക​ൽ ഷോ​യി​ൽനി​ന്ന്

    ​കു​വൈ​ത്ത് സി​റ്റി: ഡി​സം​ബ​ർ ഒ​ന്നി​ന് കു​വൈ​ത്തി​ൽ ന​ട​ക്കു​ന്ന 45ാമ​ത് ഗ​ൾ​ഫ് സ​ഹ​ക​ര​ണ കൗ​ൺ​സി​ൽ (ജി.​സി.​സി) ഉ​ച്ച​കോ​ടി​ക്ക് മു​ന്നോ​ടി​യാ​യി കു​വൈ​ത്ത് ആ​ർ​മി ബ്രാ​സ് ബാ​ൻ​ഡ് അ​വ​ന്യൂ​സി​ൽ മ്യൂ​സി​ക്ക​ൽ ഷോ ​ന​ട​ത്തി. ഉ​ച്ച​കോ​ടി​യെ വ​ര​വേ​ൽ​ക്കു​ന്ന​തി​ന്റെ ഭാ​ഗ​മാ​യു​ള്ള നി​ര​വ​ധി പ​രി​പാ​ടി​ക​ളി​ൽ ഒ​ന്നാ​യാ​ണ് അ​വ​ത​ര​ണം.

    അ​റേ​ബ്യ​ൻ ഗ​ൾ​ഫ് രാ​ജ്യ​ങ്ങ​ൾ ത​മ്മി​ലു​ള്ള ബ​ന്ധ​ത്തെ ആ​ദ​രി​ക്കു​ന്ന ഗാ​ന​ങ്ങ​ൾ കു​വൈ​ത്ത് ആ​ർ​മി ബ്രാ​സ് ബാ​ൻ​ഡ് അ​വ​ത​രി​പ്പി​ച്ച​ത് മാ​ളി​ലെ ഷോ​പ്പ​ർ​മാ​ർ​ക്ക് അ​വി​സ്മ​ര​ണീ​യ​മാ​യ സം​ഗീ​താ​നു​ഭ​വം സ​മ്മാ​നി​ച്ചു.

    TAGS:GCC SummitKuwait NewsMusical show
    News Summary - GCC Summit: Musical show
