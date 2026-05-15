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    Homechevron_rightGulfchevron_rightKuwaitchevron_rightജി.സി.സി ഗെയിംസ്:...
    Kuwait
    Posted On
    date_range 15 May 2026 9:36 PM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 15 May 2026 9:36 PM IST

    ജി.സി.സി ഗെയിംസ്: ഷൂട്ടിംഗ് മത്സരത്തിൽ കുവൈത്തിന് സ്വർണം

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    കുവൈത്ത് സിറ്റി: ദോഹയിൽ നടക്കുന്നു നാലാമത് ജി.സി.സി ഗെയിംസിൽ പുരുഷ വിഭാഗം സ്കീറ്റ് ഷൂട്ടിംഗ് മത്സരത്തിൽ കുവൈത്തിന് സ്വർണം. കുവൈത്ത് ഷൂട്ടർമാരായ സൗദ് അൽ കന്ദരി, മുഹമ്മദ് അൽ ദൈഹാനി, അബ്ദുൽ അസീസ് അൽ സൗദ് എന്നിവരടങ്ങുന്ന ടീം ഒന്നാം സ്ഥാനവും സ്വർണ്ണ മെഡലും നേടി. മൽസരത്തിൽ സൗദി ടീം രണ്ടാം സ്ഥാനവും ഖത്തർ ടീം മൂന്നാം സ്ഥാനവും നേടി. ആറ് ഗൾഫ് രാജ്യങ്ങളിൽ നിന്നുള്ള ഏകദേശം 1,400 അത്‌ലറ്റുകൾ പ​ങ്കെടുക്കുന്ന ഗെയിംസ് ഈ മാസം 22 വരെ തുടരും.

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    TAGS:Kuwait winsGoldshooting competitionGCC Games
    News Summary - GCC Games: Kuwait wins gold in shooting competition
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