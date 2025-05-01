Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Kuwait
    Kuwait
    Posted On
    date_range 1 May 2025 11:49 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 1 May 2025 11:49 AM IST

    ഗാ​ന്ധി സ്മൃ​തി കു​വൈ​ത്ത് നാ​ലാം വാ​ർ​ഷി​കം നാ​ളെ

    ഗാ​ന്ധി സ്മൃ​തി കു​വൈ​ത്ത് നാ​ലാം വാ​ർ​ഷി​കം നാ​ളെ
    കു​വൈ​ത്ത് സി​റ്റി: ഗാ​ന്ധി സ്മൃ​തി കു​വൈ​ത്തി​ന്റെ നാ​ലാം വാ​ർ​ഷി​കം വെ​ള്ളി​യാ​ഴ്ച അ​ബ്ബാ​സി​യ ഇ​ന്ത്യ​ൻ സെ​ൻ​ട്ര​ൽ സ്കൂ​ളി​ൽ ന​ട​ക്കും. വൈ​കു​ന്നേ​രം നാ​ലു മു​ത​ൽ ഒ​മ്പ​തു​വ​രെ ന​ട​ക്കു​ന്ന പ​രി​പാ​ടി​യി​ൽ പ്ര​ശ​സ്ത സി​നി​മ- നാ​ട​ക ന​ട​ൻ സ​ന്തോ​ഷ് കീ​ഴാ​റ്റൂ​ർ ഏ​കാ​ങ്ക നാ​ട​കം ‘പെ​ൺ ന​ട​ൻ’ അ​വ​ത​രി​പ്പി​ക്കും. ഗാ​ന്ധി സ്മൃ​തി അം​ഗ​ങ്ങ​ൾ അ​വ​ത​രി​പ്പി​ക്കു​ന്ന ക​ലാ​പ​രി​പാ​ടി​ക​ളും സാം​സ്കാ​രി​ക സ​മ്മേ​ള​ന​വും ഉ​ണ്ടാ​യി​രി​ക്കു​മെ​ന്നും ഭാ​ര​വാ​ഹി​ക​ൾ അ​റി​യി​ച്ചു.

    TAGS:Gulf NewsKuwait NewsGandhi Smriti
