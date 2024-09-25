Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Kuwait
    date_range 25 Sep 2024 4:03 AM GMT
    date_range 25 Sep 2024 4:03 AM GMT

    ഗാ​ന്ധി ജ​യ​ന്തി: ഒക്ടോബർ ര​ണ്ടി​ന് ഇ​ന്ത്യ​ൻ എം​ബ​സി അ​വ​ധി

    indian embassy
    കു​വൈ​ത്ത് സി​റ്റി: ഗാ​ന്ധി ജ​യ​ന്തി ദി​ന​മാ​യ ഒ​ക്ട​ടോ​ബ​ർ ര​ണ്ടി​ന് കു​വൈ​ത്തി​ലെ ഇ​ന്ത്യ​ൻ എം​ബ​സി​ക്ക് അ​വ​ധി. എ​ന്നാ​ൽ അ​ടി​യ​ന്ത​ര കോ​ൺ​സു​ലാ​ർ സേ​വ​ന​ങ്ങ​ൾ ല​ഭ്യ​മാ​കു​മെ​ന്നും എം​ബ​സി അ​റി​യി​ച്ചു. എ​ല്ലാ കോ​ൺ​സു​ലാ​ർ ആ​പ്ലി​ക്കേ​ഷ​ൻ സെ​ന്റ​റു​ക​ളും (ഐ.​സി.​എ.​സി) തു​റ​ന്നു പ്ര​വ​ർ​ത്തി​ക്കു​മെ​ന്നും അ​റി​യി​ച്ചു.

    TAGS:Gandhi JayantiIndian EmbassyKuwait News
