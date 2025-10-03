Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Kuwait
    date_range 3 Oct 2025 1:13 PM IST
    date_range 3 Oct 2025 1:13 PM IST

    ഇ​ന്ത്യ​ൻ എം​ബ​സി​യി​ൽ ഗാ​ന്ധി​ജ​യ​ന്തി ആ​ഘോ​ഷി​ച്ചു

    ഇ​ന്ത്യ​ൻ എം​ബ​സി​യി​ൽ ഗാ​ന്ധി​ജ​യ​ന്തി ആ​ഘോ​ഷി​ച്ചു
    ഇ​ന്ത്യ​ൻ എം​ബ​സി​യി​ൽ ന​ട​ന്ന ഗാ​ന്ധി​ജ​യ​ന്തി ദി​നാ​ഘോ​ഷ​ത്തി​ൽ അം​ബാ​സ​ഡ​ർ ഡോ. ​ആ​ദ​ർ​ശ് സ്വൈ​ക മ​ഹാ​ത്മാ​ഗാ​ന്ധി​യു​ടെ പ്ര​തി​മ​യി​ൽ പു​ഷ്പാ​ർ​ച്ച​ന ന​ട​ത്തു​ന്നു

    കു​വൈ​ത്ത് സി​റ്റി: മ​ഹാ​ത്മാ​ഗാ​ന്ധി​യു​ടെ 156ാമ​ത് ജ​ന്മ​ദി​നം കു​വൈ​ത്തി​ലെ ഇ​ന്ത്യ​ൻ എം​ബ​സി​യി​ൽ വി​വി​ധ പ​രി​പാ​ടി​യോ​ടെ ആ​ഘോ​ഷി​ച്ചു.

    എം​ബ​സി​യി​ൽ വ്യാ​ഴാ​ഴ്ച രാ​വി​ലെ ന​ട​ന്ന ച​ട​ങ്ങി​ൽ അം​ബാ​സ​ഡ​ർ ഡോ. ​ആ​ദ​ർ​ശ് സ്വൈ​ക മ​ഹാ​ത്മാ​ഗാ​ന്ധി​യു​ടെ പ്ര​തി​മ​യി​ൽ പു​ഷ്പാ​ർ​ച്ച​ന ന​ട​ത്തി.

    സ​മാ​ധാ​നം, സ​ത്യം, അ​ഹിം​സ എ​ന്നീ ഗാ​ന്ധി​ജി​യു​ടെ കാ​ലാ​തീ​ത​മാ​യ ആ​ദ​ർ​ശ​ങ്ങ​ൾ മാ​ന​വി​ക​ത​യെ എ​ക്കാ​ല​വും ന​യി​ക്കു​ക​യും പ്ര​ചോ​ദി​പ്പി​ക്കു​ക​യും ചെ​യ്യു​ന്ന​താ​യി അ​ദ്ദേ​ഹം ചൂ​ണ്ടി​ക്കാ​ട്ടി. ഇ​ന്ത്യ​ൻ എം​ബ​സി ഉ​ദ്യോ​ഗ​സ്ഥ​രും ച​ട​ങ്ങി​ൽ പ​​ങ്കെ​ടു​ത്തു.

    News Summary - Gandhi Jayanti celebrated at the Indian Embassy
