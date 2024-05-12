Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Kuwait
    Posted On
    date_range 12 May 2024 4:36 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 12 May 2024 4:36 AM GMT

    ചൂ​താ​ട്ടം: അ​ഞ്ചു​പേ​ർ പി​ടി​യി​ൽ

    കു​വൈ​ത്ത് സി​റ്റി: ചൂ​താ​ട്ട​ത്തി​ൽ ഏ​ർ​പ്പെ​ട്ട അ​ഞ്ചു​പേ​ർ പി​ടി​യി​ൽ. ജ​ന​റ​ൽ ഡി​പ്പാ​ർ​ട്ട്‌​മെൻറ് ഓ​ഫ് ക്രി​മി​ന​ൽ ഇ​ൻ​വെ​സ്റ്റി​ഗേ​ഷ​ൻ ന​ട​ത്തി​യ പ​രി​ശോ​ധ​ന​യി​ലാ​ണ് അ​ർ​ദി​യ മേ​ഖ​ല​യി​ൽ നി​ന്നും പ്ര​തി​ക​ൾ പി​ടി​യി​ല​യ​ത്. ഇ​വ​രി​ൽ നി​ന്ന് പ​ണ​വും മ​റ്റു വ​സ്തു​ക്ക​ളും ക​ണ്ടെ​ടു​ത്തു. ഇ​ത്ത​രം കൃ​ത്യ​ങ്ങ​ൾ​ക്കെ​തി​രെ ശ​ക്ത​മാ​യ ന​ട​പ​ടി സ്വീ​ക​രി​ക്കു​മെ​ന്ന് അ​ധി​കൃ​ത​ർ മു​ന്ന​റി​യി​പ്പു ന​ൽ​കി.

    TAGS:KuwaitGambling arrest
    News Summary - Gambling: Five were arrested
