‘മയ്യഴിപ്പുഴയുടെ തീരങ്ങളിൽ’ നാടക പ്രദർശനവുമായി ഫ്യൂച്ചർ ഐ തിയറ്റർ

Posted Ondate_range 16 Jan 2026 11:59 AM IST
Updated Ondate_range 16 Jan 2026 11:59 AM IST
‘മയ്യഴിപ്പുഴയുടെ തീരങ്ങളിൽ’ നാടക പ്രദർശനവുമായി ഫ്യൂച്ചർ ഐ തിയറ്റർtext_fields
News Summary - Future Eye Theatre presents a play on the banks of the Mayyazhi River
കുവൈത്ത് സിറ്റി: പ്രശസ്ത എഴുത്തുകാരൻ എം. മുകുന്ദന്റെ ‘മയ്യഴിപ്പുഴയുടെ തീരങ്ങളിൽ’ നോവലിന്റെ നാടകാവിഷ്കാരവുമായി കുവൈത്തിലെ പ്രമുഖ നാടക സംഘം ഫ്യൂച്ചർ ഐ തിയറ്റർ. ഫെബ്രുവരി 14ന് വൈകീട്ട് 6.30ന് അബ്ബാസിയ അസ്പയർ ഇന്ത്യൻ ഇന്റർനാഷണൽ സ്കൂളിലാണ് നാടകം. പ്രമുഖ സംവിധായകനും കേരള സാഹിത്യ അക്കാദമി അവാർഡ് ജേതാവുമായ എമിൽ മാധവി ആണ് നാടകം സംവിധാനം ചെയ്യുന്നത്. ‘മയ്യഴിപ്പുഴയുടെ തീരങ്ങളിൽ’ നാടകം കുവൈത്തിലെ പ്രേക്ഷകർക്ക് ഒരു നവ്യാനുഭവം ആയിരിക്കുമെന്ന് ഫ്യൂച്ചർ ഐ തിയറ്റർ ഭാരവാഹികൾ അഭിപ്രായപ്പെട്ടു. പ്രവേശനം പാസ് മൂലം നിയന്ത്രിച്ചിട്ടുണ്ട്. പാസുകൾക്ക് -97106957/ 94423491/97298144.
