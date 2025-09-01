Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
    Kuwait
    Posted On
    date_range 1 Sept 2025 10:41 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 1 Sept 2025 10:41 AM IST

    സെ​പ്റ്റം​ബ​റി​ൽ ഇ​ന്ധ​ന വി​ല​യി​ൽ മാ​റ്റ​മി​ല്ല

    ദോ​ഹ: സെ​പ്റ്റം​ബ​ർ മാ​സ​ത്തി​ൽ ഇ​ന്ധ​ന വി​ല​യി​ൽ മാ​റ്റ​മി​ല്ലാ​തെ തു​ട​രും. ​പ്രീ​മി​യം പെ​ട്രോ​ൾ, സൂ​പ്പ​ർ പെ​ട്രോ​ൾ, ഡീ​സ​ൽ എ​ന്നി​വ​യു​ടെ സെ​പ്റ്റം​ബ​ർ മാ​സ​ത്തെ ഇ​ന്ധ​ന വി​ല ഖ​ത്ത​ർ എ​ന​ർ​ജി പ്ര​ഖ്യാ​പി​ച്ചു.പ്രീ​മി​യം ഗ്രേ​ഡ് പെ​ട്രോ​ൾ ലി​റ്റ​റി​ന് 1.95 ഖ​ത്ത​ർ റി​യാ​ൽ, ​സൂ​പ്പ​ർ പെ​ട്രോ​ൾ -ര​ണ്ട് റി​യാ​ൽ, ​ഡീ​സ​ൽ -2.05 റി​യാ​ൽ എ​ന്നി​ങ്ങ​നെ​യാ​ണ് വി​ല. അ​ന്താ​രാ​ഷ്ട്ര വി​പ​ണി​ക്ക് അ​നു​സൃ​ത​മാ​യി, എ​ല്ലാ മാ​സ​വും ഖ​ത്ത​ർ എ​ന​ർ​ജി​യാ​ണ് പു​തു​ക്കി​യ വി​ല​വി​വ​ര​പ്പ​ട്ടി​ക പു​റ​ത്തു​വി​ടാ​റു​ള്ള​ത്.

    TAGS:Gulf NewsFuel pricesQatar Newsgulf news malayalam
