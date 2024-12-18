Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Kuwait
    Posted On
    date_range 18 Dec 2024 11:06 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 18 Dec 2024 11:06 AM IST

    തീ​പി​ടി​ച്ച വീ​ട്ടി​ൽ​നി​ന്ന് അ​ഞ്ചു​പേ​രെ ര​ക്ഷ​പ്പെ​ടു​ത്തി

    fire brigade
    അ​ഗ്നി​ശ​മ​ന​സേ​ന തീ ​കെ​ടു​ത്തു​ന്നു

    കു​വൈ​ത്ത് സി​റ്റി: ആ​ന്ത​ലൂ​സി​യ​യി​ൽ വീ​ടി​ന് തീ​പി​ടി​ച്ചു. ചൊ​വ്വാ​ഴ്ച രാ​വി​ലെ​യാ​ണ് സം​ഭ​വം. സു​ലൈ​ബി​ഖാ​ത്ത്, അ​ർ​ദി​യ കേ​ന്ദ്ര​ങ്ങ​ളി​ലെ അ​ഗ്നി​ശ​മ​ന സേ​നാം​ഗ​ങ്ങ​ൾ ഉ​ട​ൻ സ്ഥ​ല​ത്തെ​ത്തി ന​ട​പ​ടി​ക​ൾ ആ​രം​ഭി​ച്ചു.

    അ​പ​ക​ട സ​മ​യം വീ​ട്ടി​ലു​ണ്ടാ​യി​രു​ന്ന അ​ഞ്ചു​പേ​രെ സു​ര​ക്ഷി​ത​മാ​യി സം​ഘം ര​ക്ഷ​പ്പെ​ടു​ത്തി പു​റ​ത്തെ​ത്തി​ച്ചു. വൈ​കാ​തെ തീ ​നി​യ​ന്ത്ര​ണ വി​ധേ​യ​മാ​ക്കി​യ​താ​യി ജ​ന​റ​ൽ ഫ​യ​ർ​ഫോ​ഴ്സ് അ​റി​യി​ച്ചു. തീ​പി​ടി​ത്ത​ത്തി​ൽ വീ​ട്ടി​ലെ വി​വി​ധ വ​സ്തു​ക്ക​ൾ ന​ശി​ച്ചു.

    TAGS:RescueKuwait NewsFire
