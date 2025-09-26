Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    26 Sept 2025 1:16 PM IST
    26 Sept 2025 1:16 PM IST

    സൗ​ഹൃ​ദ ബാ​ഡ്മി​ന്റ​ൺ ടൂ​ർ​ണ​മെ​ന്റ് സം​ഘ​ടി​പ്പി​ച്ചു

    സൗ​ഹൃ​ദ ബാ​ഡ്മി​ന്റ​ൺ ടൂ​ർ​ണ​മെ​ന്റ് സം​ഘ​ടി​പ്പി​ച്ചു
    ബാ​ഡ്മി​ന്റ​ൺ ടൂ​ർ​ണ​മെ​ന്റ് വി​ജ​യി​ക​ളും പ​​ങ്കെ​ടു​ത്ത​വ​രും

    കു​വൈ​ത്ത് സി​റ്റി: ഐ​സ്മാ​ഷ് 9 പി.​എം ബാ​ച്ച് സൗ​ഹൃ​ദ ബാ​ഡ്മി​ന്റ​ൺ ടൂ​ർ​ണ​മെ​ന്റ് സം​ഘ​ടി​പ്പി​ച്ചു. 11 ടീ​മു​ക​ൾ പ​ങ്കെ​ടു​ത്ത മ​ത്സ​ര​ത്തി​ൽ മി​ക​ച്ച പ്ര​ക​ട​നം കാ​ഴ്ച​വെ​ച്ച ഫാ. ​ജി​ജോ- ആ​ന്റ​ണി ടീം ​ജേ​താ​ക്ക​ളാ​യി. ബ​ർ​ജീ​സ് -ഷാ​ഹി​ദ് ടീം ​ര​ണ്ടാം സ്ഥാ​നം നേ​ടി. സൗ​ഹൃ​ദം, വി​നോ​ദം എ​ന്നി​വ​യു​ടെ വേ​ദി​കൂ​ടി​യാ​യി മ​ത്സ​രം മാ​റി.

    സൗ​ഹൃ​ദ​ങ്ങ​ൾ വ​ള​ർ​ത്താ​നും ബാ​ഡ്മി​ന്റ​ൺ സ​മൂ​ഹ​ത്തെ ശ​ക്തി​പ്പെ​ടു​ത്താ​നും മ​ത്സ​രം മി​ക​ച്ച അ​വ​സ​ര​മാ​യ​താ​യി പ​​ങ്കെ​ടു​ത്ത​വ​ർ പ​റ​ഞ്ഞു.

