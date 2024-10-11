Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightGulfchevron_rightKuwaitchevron_rightവെ​ള്ളി​യാ​ഴ്ച...
    Kuwait
    Posted On
    date_range 11 Oct 2024 6:03 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 11 Oct 2024 6:03 AM GMT

    വെ​ള്ളി​യാ​ഴ്ച ആ​രാ​ധ​ന

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    church
    cancel

    കു​വൈ​ത്ത് സി​റ്റി: സെ​ന്റ് തോ​മ​സ് ഇ​വാ​ഞ്ച​ലി​ക്ക​ൽ ച​ർ​ച്ച് ഓ​ഫ് ഇ​ന്ത്യ കു​വൈ​ത്ത് ഇ​ട​വ​ക​യു​ടെ വെ​ള്ളി​യാ​ഴ്ച​ത്തെ ആ​രാ​ധ​ന (എ​ൻ.​ഇ.​സി.​കെ ) സൗ​ത്ത് ടെ​ന്റി​ൽ ന​ട​ക്കും. വേ​ദ​പ​ണ്ഡി​ത​ൻ ഇ​വാ. സാം ​മ​ല്ല​പ്പ​ള്ളി ദൈ​വ​വ​ച​നം പ്ര​ഘോ​ഷി​ക്കും. ഇ​ട​വ​ക സ​ൺ​ഡേ സ്കൂ​ൾ കു​ട്ടി​ക​ൾ ഗാ​ന​ശു​ശ്രൂ​ഷ​ക്ക് നേ​തൃ​ത്വം ന​ൽ​കും. സെ​ന്റ് തോ​മ​സ് ഇ​വാ​ഞ്ച​ലി​ക്ക​ൽ ച​ർ​ച്ച് വി​കാ​രി സി​ബി പി.​ജെ. അ​ധ്യ​ക്ഷ​ത വ​ഹി​ക്കും.

    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    TAGS:Kuwait News
    News Summary - Friday worship
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X
    sidekick