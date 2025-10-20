Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Kuwait
    Posted On
    20 Oct 2025 2:58 PM IST
    Updated On
    20 Oct 2025 2:58 PM IST

    പ്ര​വാ​സി ലീ​ഗ​ൽ സെ​ൽ, ഫി​റ സൗ​ജ​ന്യ ലീ​ഗ​ൽ ക്ലി​നി​ക്‌

    പ്ര​വാ​സി ലീ​ഗ​ൽ സെ​ൽ, ഫി​റ സൗ​ജ​ന്യ ലീ​ഗ​ൽ ക്ലി​നി​ക്‌
    കു​വൈ​ത്ത് സി​റ്റി: പ്ര​വാ​സി ലീ​ഗ​ൽ സെ​ൽ കു​വൈ​ത്ത് ചാ​പ്റ്റ​റും, ഫി​റ കു​വൈ​ത്തും സം​യു​ക്ത​മാ​യി സൗ​ജ​ന്യ ലീ​ഗ​ൽ ക്ലി​നി​ക്‌ സം​ഘ​ടി​പ്പി​ക്കു​ന്നു. വ്യാ​ഴാ​ഴ്ച വൈ​കീ​ട്ട് 6.30 മു​ത​ൽ അ​ബ്ബാ​സി​യ അ​ൽ നാ​ഹീ​ൽ ക്ലി​നി​ക്കി​ലാ​ണ് പ​രി​പാ​ടി.

    കു​വൈ​ത്തി അ​ഭി​ഭാ​ഷ​ക​ൻ ഡോ. ​ത​ലാ​ൽ താ​ക്കി നേ​തൃ​ത്വം ന​ൽ​കും. പ​രി​പാ​ടി​യി​ൽ വി​വി​ധ വി​ഷ​യ​ങ്ങ​ളി​ൽ നി​യ​മോ​പ​ദേ​ശം തേ​ടു​വാ​ൻ താ​ല്പ​ര്യ​മു​ള്ള​വ​ർ 41105354, 97405211 എ​ന്നീ ന​മ്പ​റു​ക​ളി​ൽ മു​ൻ​കൂ​ട്ടി ര​ജി​സ്റ്റ​ർ ചെ​യ്യ​ണം.

