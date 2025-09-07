Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightGulfchevron_rightKuwaitchevron_rightഫോ​ർ​ത്ത് റി​ങ് റോ​ഡ്...
    Kuwait
    Posted On
    date_range 7 Sept 2025 1:55 PM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 7 Sept 2025 1:55 PM IST

    ഫോ​ർ​ത്ത് റി​ങ് റോ​ഡ് ഭാ​ഗി​ക​മാ​യി അ​ട​ച്ചി​ടും

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    ഫോ​ർ​ത്ത് റി​ങ് റോ​ഡ് ഭാ​ഗി​ക​മാ​യി അ​ട​ച്ചി​ടും
    cancel

    കു​വൈ​ത്ത് സി​റ്റി: ഫോ​ർ​ത്ത് റി​ങ് റോ​ഡ് ഭാ​ഗി​ക​മാ​യി അ​ട​ച്ചി​ടു​മെ​ന്ന് ജ​ന​റ​ൽ ട്രാ​ഫി​ക് വ​കു​പ്പ് അ​റി​യി​ച്ചു. ഷു​വൈ​ഖ് ഇ​ൻ​ഡ​സ്ട്രി​യ​ൽ ഏ​രി​യ​യി​ലേ​ക്കു​ള്ള ഹു​സൈ​ൻ ബി​ൻ അ​ലി അ​ൽ​റൂ​മി റോ​ഡാ​ണ് അ​ട​ച്ചി​ടു​ന്ന​ത്. ഫോ​ർ​ത്ത് റി​ങ് റോ​ഡി​ൽ​നി​ന്ന് എ​യ​ർ​പോ​ർ​ട്ട് റോ​ഡി​ലേ​ക്കു​ള്ള ഓ​വ​ർ​പാ​സി​ൽ നി​ന്ന് അ​ൽ ഗ​സാ​ലി റോ​ഡു​വ​രെ​യാ​യി​രി​ക്കും ഗ​താ​ഗ​തം നി​രോ​ധി​ക്കു​ക. 45 ദി​വ​സ​ത്തേ​ക്ക് അ​ട​ച്ചി​ട​ൽ തു​ട​രും. ഗ​താ​ഗ​ത​ക്കു​രു​ക്ക് ഒ​ഴി​വാ​ക്കാ​ൻ വാ​ഹ​ന യാ​ത്ര​ക്കാ​ർ മു​ൻ​കൂ​ട്ടി വ​ഴി​ക​ൾ പ്ലാ​ൻ ചെ​യ്യ​ണ​മെ​ന്ന് അ​ധി​കൃ​ത​ർ അ​ഭ്യ​ർ​ഥി​ച്ചു.

    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    TAGS:Gulf NewsKuwait NewsRoad closingLatest News
    News Summary - Fourth Ring Road will be partially closed
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X