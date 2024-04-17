Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Kuwait
    Posted On
    date_range 17 April 2024 1:43 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 17 April 2024 1:43 AM GMT

    വീ​ടി​ന് തീ​പി​ടിച്ച്​ നാ​ലു​പേ​ർ​ക്ക് പ​രി​ക്ക്

    കു​വൈ​ത്ത് സി​റ്റി: റാ​ഖ പ്ര​ദേ​ശ​ത്ത് വീ​ടി​ന് തീ​പി​ടി​ച്ചു. സം​ഭ​വ​ത്തി​ൽ നാ​ലു​പേ​ർ​ക്ക് പ​രി​ക്കേ​റ്റു. ചൊ​വ്വാ​ഴ്ച ഉ​ച്ച​യോ​ടെ​യാ​ണ് തീ​പി​ടി​ത്തം. ഉ​ട​ൻ സ്ഥ​ല​ത്തെ​ത്തി​യ അ​ഗ്നി​ശ​മ​ന സേ​നാം​ഗ​ങ്ങ​ൾ തീ ​അ​ണ​ക്കാ​നു​ള്ള ശ്ര​മം ആ​രം​ഭി​ച്ചു. ഇ​തി​നി​ടെ പ​രി​ക്കേ​റ്റ നാ​ലു​ പേ​രെ മെ​ഡി​ക്ക​ൽ എ​മ​ർ​ജ​ൻ​സി റൂ​മി​ലേ​ക്ക് മാ​റ്റി. വൈ​കാ​തെ തീ ​നി​യ​​ന്ത്ര​ണ വി​ധേ​യ​മാ​ക്കി​യ​താ​യി അ​ഗ്നി​ശ​മ​ന സേ​ന അ​റി​യി​ച്ചു.

    TAGS:House firekuwaitcity
    News Summary - Four people were injured in house fire
