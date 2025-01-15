Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Kuwait
    Posted On
    15 Jan 2025 12:33 PM IST
    Updated On
    15 Jan 2025 12:33 PM IST

    മു​ൻ എം.​പി സാ​ലി​ഹ് അ​ൽ മു​ല്ല​ക്ക് ജാ​മ്യം

    മു​ൻ എം.​പി സാ​ലി​ഹ് അ​ൽ മു​ല്ല​ക്ക് ജാ​മ്യം
    മു​ൻ എം.​പി സാ​ലി​ഹ് അ​ൽ മു​ല്ല

    കു​വൈ​ത്ത് സി​റ്റി: കു​വൈ​ത്ത് അ​മീ​റി​ന്റെ അ​ധി​കാ​ര​പ​രി​ധി ചോ​ദ്യം ചെ​യ്തെ​ന്ന കേ​സി​ൽ മു​ൻ എം.​പി സാ​ലി​ഹ് അ​ൽ മു​ല്ല​ക്ക് ജാ​മ്യം അ​നു​വ​ദി​ച്ചു. 1000 ദി​നാ​റി​ന്റെ സോ​പാ​ധി​ക ജാ​മ്യ​മാ​ണ് അ​നു​വ​ദി​ച്ച​ത്. ക​ഴി​ഞ്ഞ മേ​യി​ൽ എ​ക്സി​ൽ പോ​സ്റ്റ് ചെ​യ്ത കു​റി​പ്പാ​ണ് കേ​സി​നാ​ധാ​രം.

    അ​തേ​സ​മ​യം, സാ​ലി​ഹ് അ​ൽ മു​ല്ല കു​റ്റം നി​ഷേ​ധി​ക്കു​ന്നു. ജാ​മ്യം ല​ഭി​ച്ച് അ​ദ്ദേ​ഹം ജ​യി​ലി​ൽ​നി​ന്ന് പു​റ​ത്തി​റ​ങ്ങി​യെ​ങ്കി​ലും കേ​സി​ൽ വി​ചാ​ര​ണ തു​ട​രും.

    TAGS:bailkuwaitFormer MP Salih Al Mulla
    News Summary - Former MP Salih Al Mulla granted bail
