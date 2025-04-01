Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    1 April 2025 9:48 PM IST
    1 April 2025 9:48 PM IST

    കുവൈത്ത് മുൻ പ്രവാസി നാട്ടിൽ നിര്യാതനായി

    hussain
    ഹുസൈൻ

    കുവൈത്ത് സിറ്റി: കുവൈത്ത് പ്രവാസിയായിരുന്ന തൃശൂർ മുറ്റിച്ചൂർ സ്വദേശി കിഴുവാലി പറമ്പിൽ ഹുസൈൻ (62) നാട്ടിൽ നിര്യാതനായി. 35 വർഷത്തോളം കുവൈത്തിൽ പ്രവാസിയായിരുന്ന ഹുസൈൻ കെ.ബി.ആർ.സി കമ്പനിയിൽ ജീവനക്കാരനായിരുന്നു. അടുത്തിടെയാണ് സ്ഥിരതാമസത്തിനായി നാട്ടിലേക്ക് പോയത്.

    ഭാര്യ : പരേതയായ നസീമ.

    മക്കൾ: ഹാഷിം, അക്ബർ, ഹിബ ഫാത്തിമ

