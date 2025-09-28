Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Kuwait
    Kuwait
    Posted On
    28 Sept 2025 4:28 PM IST
    Updated On
    28 Sept 2025 4:56 PM IST

    കുവൈത്ത് മുൻ പ്രവാസി അബ്ദുൽ അസീസ് നാട്ടിൽ നിര്യാതനായി

    കുവൈത്ത് മുൻ പ്രവാസി അബ്ദുൽ അസീസ് നാട്ടിൽ നിര്യാതനായി
    Listen to this Article

    കുവൈത്ത് സിറ്റി: കുവൈത്ത് മുൻ പ്രവാസിയും കെ.ഐ.ജി സിറ്റി ഏരിയ അംഗവുമായിരുന്ന മാള പള്ളിപ്പുറംവലിയ വീട്ടിൽ അബ്ദുൽ അസീസ് (70) നാട്ടിൽ നിര്യാതനായി.

    കുവൈത്തിൽ നീണ്ടകാലം വിവിധ ബിസിനസുകൾ നടത്തിയിരുന്നു.

    ഭാര്യ: സുബൈദ. മക്കൾ: സമദ്, സാജിദ്. മരുമക്കൾ: സബീന, റിനാഷ്മി.

