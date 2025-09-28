കുവൈത്ത് മുൻ പ്രവാസി അബ്ദുൽ അസീസ് നാട്ടിൽ നിര്യാതനായി

Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Posted Ondate_range 28 Sept 2025 4:28 PM IST
Updated Ondate_range 28 Sept 2025 4:56 PM IST
കുവൈത്ത് മുൻ പ്രവാസി അബ്ദുൽ അസീസ് നാട്ടിൽ നിര്യാതനായിtext_fields
News Summary - Former Kuwaiti expatriate Abdul Aziz passes away in his homeland
കുവൈത്ത് സിറ്റി: കുവൈത്ത് മുൻ പ്രവാസിയും കെ.ഐ.ജി സിറ്റി ഏരിയ അംഗവുമായിരുന്ന മാള പള്ളിപ്പുറംവലിയ വീട്ടിൽ അബ്ദുൽ അസീസ് (70) നാട്ടിൽ നിര്യാതനായി.
കുവൈത്തിൽ നീണ്ടകാലം വിവിധ ബിസിനസുകൾ നടത്തിയിരുന്നു.
ഭാര്യ: സുബൈദ. മക്കൾ: സമദ്, സാജിദ്. മരുമക്കൾ: സബീന, റിനാഷ്മി.
