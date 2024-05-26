കുവൈത്ത് മുൻ പ്രവാസി നാട്ടിൽ നിര്യാതനായി

Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
exit_to_app
exit_to_app
Posted Ondate_range 26 May 2024 9:07 AM GMT
Updated Ondate_range 26 May 2024 9:07 AM GMT
കുവൈത്ത് മുൻ പ്രവാസി നാട്ടിൽ നിര്യാതനായിtext_fields
bookmark_border
News Summary - Former Expatriate died in hometown
കുവൈത്ത് സിറ്റി : കോഴിക്കോട് ജില്ല എൻ.ആർ.ഐ അസോസിയേഷൻ (കെ.ഡി.എൻ.എ) ഫൗണ്ടർ മെമ്പറും മുൻ വൈസ് പ്രസിഡന്റുമായിരുന്ന കളത്തിൽ അബ്ദുറഹ്മാൻ (63) കോഴിക്കോട് പയ്യോളിയിൽ നിര്യാതനായി. കുവൈത്ത് പ്രവാസ ജീവിതം അവസാനിപ്പിച്ച് നാട്ടിൽ സ്ഥിരതാമസമാക്കിയതായിരുന്നു.
പിതാവ്: പരേതനായ അബ്ദുല്ല കൊവ്വപ്പുറത്ത്. മാതാവ് കുഞ്ഞയീശ കളത്തിൽ. ഭാര്യ: സോഫിയ നമ്പ്യാട്ടിൽ. മക്കൾ: റിഹാദ്, റിഷാദ്,റൈഹാന. സഹോദരങ്ങൾ ജമീല,നുസൈബ,മറിയം.
Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated
Subscribe to our Newsletter
By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.
Thank You!
Your subscription means a lot to us
Still haven't registered? Click here to Register
Next Story