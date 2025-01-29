Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
exit_to_app
exit_to_app
Posted Ondate_range 29 Jan 2025 12:24 PM IST
Updated Ondate_range 29 Jan 2025 12:24 PM IST
മദ്യവുമായി വിദേശി പിടിയിൽtext_fields
bookmark_border
News Summary - Foreigner caught with alcohol
കുവൈത്ത് സിറ്റി: കുവൈത്തിൽ മദ്യം നിർമിച്ച് വിൽപന നടത്തിയ വിദേശി പിടിയിൽ. രഹസ്യവിവരത്തിന്റെ അടിസ്ഥാനത്തിൽ സബാഹ് അൽ അഹ്മദ് റെസിഡൻഷ്യൽ ഏരിയയിൽ നടത്തിയ പരിശോധനയിലാണ് പ്രതിയെ പിടികൂടിയത്.
പ്രതിയെ നിയമനടപടികൾക്കായി ബന്ധപ്പെട്ട വകുപ്പിന് കൈമാറി. സംഭവത്തിൽ ഉൾപ്പെട്ട മറ്റുള്ളവരെ പിടികൂടാനായി അന്വേഷണം തുടരുകയാണ്. പിടിച്ചെടുത്ത മദ്യം, നിർമാണ ഉപകരണങ്ങൾ, പണമുൾപ്പെടെയുള്ള തെളിവുകൾ പബ്ലിക് പ്രോസിക്യൂഷനിലേക്ക് കൈമാറി.
Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated
Subscribe to our Newsletter
By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.
Thank You!
Your subscription means a lot to us
Still haven't registered? Click here to Register
Next Story