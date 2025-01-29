Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Kuwait
    Posted On
    date_range 29 Jan 2025 12:24 PM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 29 Jan 2025 12:24 PM IST

    മ​ദ്യ​വു​മാ​യി വി​ദേ​ശി പി​ടി​യി​ൽ

    മ​ദ്യ​വു​മാ​യി വി​ദേ​ശി പി​ടി​യി​ൽ
    സ​ബാ​ഹ് അ​ൽ അ​ഹ്മ​ദി​ൽ പി​ടി​കൂ​ടി​യ മ​ദ്യം

    കു​വൈ​ത്ത് സി​റ്റി: കു​വൈ​ത്തി​ൽ മ​ദ്യം നി​ർ​മി​ച്ച് വി​ൽ​പ​ന ന​ട​ത്തി​യ വി​ദേ​ശി പി​ടി​യി​ൽ. ര​ഹ​സ്യ​വി​വ​ര​ത്തി​ന്റെ അ​ടി​സ്ഥാ​ന​ത്തി​ൽ സ​ബാ​ഹ് അ​ൽ അ​ഹ്മ​ദ് റെ​സി​ഡ​ൻ​ഷ്യ​ൽ ഏ​രി​യ​യി​ൽ ന​ട​ത്തി​യ പ​രി​ശോ​ധ​ന​യി​ലാ​ണ് പ്ര​തി​യെ പി​ടി​കൂ​ടി​യ​ത്.

    പ്ര​തി​യെ നി​യ​മ​ന​ട​പ​ടി​ക​ൾ​ക്കാ​യി ബ​ന്ധ​പ്പെ​ട്ട വ​കു​പ്പി​ന് കൈ​മാ​റി. സം​ഭ​വ​ത്തി​ൽ ഉ​ൾ​പ്പെ​ട്ട മ​റ്റു​ള്ള​വ​രെ പി​ടി​കൂ​ടാ​നാ​യി അ​ന്വേ​ഷ​ണം തു​ട​രു​ക​യാ​ണ്. പി​ടി​ച്ചെ​ടു​ത്ത മ​ദ്യം, നി​ർ​മാ​ണ ഉ​പ​ക​ര​ണ​ങ്ങ​ൾ, പ​ണ​മു​ൾ​പ്പെ​ടെ​യു​ള്ള തെ​ളി​വു​ക​ൾ പ​ബ്ലി​ക് പ്രോ​സി​ക്യൂ​ഷ​നി​ലേ​ക്ക് കൈ​മാ​റി.

    TAGS:alcoholKuwait News
